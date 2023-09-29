Ukraine Was Involved In Missile Strike On Poland, Confirm Polish Authorities Amid Tensions

Amid the growing tensions between Poland and Ukraine, Polish General Prosecutor Zbigniew Ziobro confirmed that the missile that fell in Poland in November last year was Ukrainian. Ziobro told the reporter on Thursday that after a thorough probe, the Polish authorities confirmed that the missile was fired by Kyiv, Sputnik reported. The missile attack had killed two Polish citizens and sparked intense outrage around the world.

"The investigation carried out by Polish prosecutors led to the conclusion that this missile was Ukrainian, even Soviet... Regarding the launch site and affiliation with a specific military group, it was a Ukrainian missile," Ziobro told reporters on Thursday. According to Sputnik, the team involved in the investigation revealed that there was a lack of cooperation from Ukraine. They also stated that authorities in Kyiv refused to provide any concrete data on the incident.

The attack which could have escalated Russia-Ukraine war

The investigators concluded that it was Ukraine who fired the S-300 5v55 air defense missile which eventually fell in Przewodow and killed two Polish nationals. However, it is still not clear whether the attack was intentional or not. The attack garnered extensive international attention since it almost triggered an escalation of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Since Poland is a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), an attack from any adversary has the potential to trigger Article 5 of the alliance’s charter. Immediately after the attack, Ukraine and its allies started pointing figures at Russia. However, by the end of November, both NATO and Poland concluded that the attack appeared to be unintentional and Russia wasn't behind it.

The recent revelation came amid the growing animosities between the Kyiv and Warsaw. Earlier this month, Poland decided to extend the temporary ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. Warsaw reasoned that it was extending the ban to safeguard the interests of the country’s farmers. However, the move received intense criticism from Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they claimed that Poland, Hungary and Slovakia are conducting “political theatre” amid war.