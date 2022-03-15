Ukraine Welcomes EU, G7 & Allies' Decision To Strip Russia Of 'Most Favoured Nation' Tag

Ukraine applauded the EU, G7, and other partners' decision to remove Russian products/goods from WTO's most-favored-nation (MFN) designation. Oleksii Makeiev, the special envoy on sanctions, wrote on Twitter, "Appreciate EU, G7 and other like-minded partners for their decision that Russia and its products no longer receive a Most-Favoured-Nation treatment within the WTO."

As of today, the European Union, along with the G7 countries and other like-minded partners (Albania, Australia, Iceland, Republic of Korea, Moldova, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway), will no longer treat Russia as an MFN inside the WTO framework. In fact, it deprives Russia of important economic benefits as a WTO member by ensuring that Russian enterprises' products no longer obtain Most-Favoured-Nation treatment in our markets.

As a result, Russia's standing as a pariah state in the eyes of the international community grows. These activities are legal under the WTO Agreement's security exclusions. We will also put Belarus's WTO membership on hold. Through the introduction of sanctions, the EU has already taken away a number of commercial gains that Russia formerly enjoyed.

What is the Most Favored Nation status?

The most favoured nation designation has long served as a benchmark for global trade, guaranteeing that all countries in the World Trade Organization are treated equally. Because of their status as emerging economies, some nations in the WTO have exceptional benefits. By not having MFN status from the US, Russia would join the ranks of Cuba and North Korea.

The revocation has mostly symbolic significance. According to White House calculations, the previous restrictions on Russian oil, gas, and coal imports had already cut off roughly 60% of US imports from the country, and the latest import bans announced Friday will only generate approximately $1 billion in income.

As retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Washington will drastically lower its trade status with Russia, as well as restrict imports of Russian seafood, vodka, and diamonds. If Russia loses its most-favored-nation designation, the US and its allies will be able to slap higher taxes on select Russian imports, further isolating the Russian economy.