Ukraine ‘will Become Member Of NATO, It’s Not Subject Of Discussion’: Jake Sullivan

US National security advisor, Jake Sullivan on Sunday said that Ukraine will become a member of NATO, and "this is not a subject of discussion." Speaking during an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation," Sullivan reiterated that the 32-member Western military bloc will be ready to incorporate Ukraine into the alliance once the country meets all the conditions. "And finally, yes, we said in NATO very simply: Ukraine's future is in NATO. This is serious. This is not subject to discussion. This is what NATO members have committed to," Sullivan said.

Ukraine will be in NATO once conditions met: Sullivan

NATO, during its recent summit in the Lithuanian Capital of Vilnius, agreed to give membership to Ukraine once the war was over, Sullivan reminded. He continued that once Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensyy made sure that the country met all the terms and conditions, and there was a consensus for Ukraine's entry into the bloc by all its allies, Ukraine will be in NATO.

The decision to not grant Kyiv an invitation to the military bloc disappointed Zelenskyy, who later tweeted that at the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, he was hoping NATO “does not hesitate, does not waste time and does not look back at any aggressor … is that too much to expect?” he asked. The Ukrainian leader also expressed hope about future prospects of his country's entry into the bloc as he said, “I think by the end of the summit, we have great unity from our leaders and the security guarantees — that is a success for this summit, I think so.” Zelesnkyy has been critical of NATO's "unprecedented and absurd" reluctance to give a clear timeline for his country's acceptance into the alliance.

Zelenskyy said during a speech in Vilnius that he has "faith in NATO" but questioned "no clarity" on the timeline about when would his country be accepted in the bloc. He said, that he would "like this faith to become confidence, confidence in the decisions that we deserve, all of us, every soldier, every citizen, every mother, every child."

Sullivan noted in the interview that Kyiv will eventually join NATO. “We said at NATO very simply, Ukraine’s future is in NATO. We meant it. That’s not up for negotiation. That’s something that now all 31 allies have committed to," he added.

Sullivan also commented on the progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the counteroffensive, saying that the Ukrainian military is doing everything to weaken the Russia forces and reclaim the captured territories. He reiterated as Ukraine is at war with Russia, its membership would require NATO to join the conflict in its defense under Article 5. “Having Ukraine come into NATO while the war is going on would mean that NATO was at war with Russia, it would mean the United States was at war with Russia. And neither NATO nor the United States was prepared to do that,” Sullivan said.