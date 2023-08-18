The counter-offensive by Ukraine is not expected to achieve its intended objectives, according to assessments from the US intelligence community. A recently revealed classified forecast from Washington, based on sources “familiar with the document”, indicates that Ukraine is facing challenges in attaining its goals, particularly in regards to the key objective of advancing towards Melitopol, The Washington Post reported.

One contributing factor to Ukraine's lack of success is attributed to the extensive Russian minefields, which have resulted in the destruction of a considerable amount of armored vehicles and tanks. Russian troops have also been utilizing long-range mining equipment, swiftly undoing any minor progress made by Ukrainian forces within the minefields.

These forecasts are "likely to prompt finger pointing inside Kyiv and Western capitals about why a counteroffensive that saw tens of billions of dollars of Western weapons and military equipment fell short of its goals."

Capture of Melitopol essential for Ukraine

An essential focal point is Melitopol, a significant junction featuring two major highways and a railway, extensively utilized by Russian forces for movement. The capture of Melitopol would have the effect of cutting off Russia's overland connection to Crimea and fragmenting the Russian military presence in the southern theater of the conflict.

However, Ukraine has encountered difficulties in capturing the Rabotino settlement, a crucial initial advancement on the path to Melitopol. In the fields situated to the east of Rabotino, Ukrainian forces have suffered substantial casualties, including the loss of numerous Western armored vehicles. This area has come to be known as "Bradley Square" due to the substantial number of Bradley Fighting Vehicles that have been destroyed and abandoned within its vicinity.

According to statements from the Russian Defence Ministry, the Ukrainian military has been engaged in unsuccessful offensive actions starting from June 4. On July 11, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu disclosed that the Ukrainian army's casualties had surpassed 43,000 since the commencement of Kiev's counter-offensive.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces suffered the loss of approximately 5,000 units of diverse military equipment, which encompassed 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Ukrainian troops had not managed to achieve any accomplishments in any of the frontline regions.