Ukraine Will Keep Strengthening Defences & 'not Retreat' From Bakhmut, Says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to "not retreat" from Bakhmut as Russian troops pile into the wrecked eastern city. During his nightly address on Monday, he said his advisers had unanimously agreed to press on with the fight against Russia and bolster Ukrainian defences.

He further said Russian forces are preparing to make their first major wartime gain by capturing Bakhmut and going further towards their major objective of capturing the full territory of the surrounding Donbas region. Notably, the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces on Monday said that Bakhmut and the surrounding area were under "constant attacks" as the "enemy takes no account of losses."

What is the significance of Bakhmut for Russia? Why are Ukrainian troops not stepping back?

Zelenskyy said the commander of the regional grouping and Ukraine's commander-in-chief have told him that they will not step back from the area and will strengthen defenses. They have "spoken in favour of continuing the defence operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," he said.

"I told the Chief of Staff to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut. There is no part of Ukraine about which one can say that it can be abandoned," Zelenskyy said during his evening address to the nation.

Speaking to AP News, Ukraine's top adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainian forces around Bakhmut have been attacking the enemy forces, "reinforcing their positions and training tens of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel for a possible counteroffensive." Despite Bakhmut being a region of low strategic value for the Kremlin, the battle to take the city is mostly a way to satisfy political gains. Russia, however, is using its large number of troops to take control of Bakhmut.

Earlier, the US Secretary of Defense, Llyod Austin, said during his visit to Jordan that Bakhmut has more "strategic and operational value". It is significant to note that in the last few weeks, Ukrainian units have destroyed two key bridges near Bakhmut, including one linking it to Chasiv Yar along the last remaining Ukrainian resupply route, per officials from the UK military intelligence and other Western analysts.