Ukraine Won't Become Part Of European Union Anytime Soon, Says Report

European leaders are visiting Ukraine this week, but they will not provide a timeline for Ukraine to join the European Union. According to a draft statement, the EU will not support Ukraine's hopes for quick membership. The statement only mentions advancing the process once the required EU milestones are achieved, and does not mention the two-year timeline set by Ukraine's Prime Minister, as per a report by Politico Europe.

“The EU will decide on further steps once all conditions specified in the Commission’s opinion are fully met. Ukraine underlined its determination to meet the necessary requirements in order to start accession negotiations as soon as possible," reads the draft. The EU has faced resistance from some member countries with regard to offering Ukraine a clear path to EU membership. Ukraine had requested this to be addressed at the upcoming summit.

Becoming an EU member is long and complex

The final statement from the summit has been discussed among officials at the European Council, which includes all 27 EU leaders. Despite granting Ukraine formal candidate status last June, the actual process of aligning Ukraine with the EU's complex systems, rules, and regulations is a long and difficult process that typically takes many years and can sometimes stall. There are differing opinions among EU countries on how quickly Ukraine should be moved through this process.

An EU official stated to Politico that there were conflicting opinions among EU countries regarding language on EU accession for Ukraine, with Poland and the Baltic states on one side and other countries on the other. The competition between European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also affecting the debate. However, despite the lack of progress in EU accession talks, the EU wants to show solidarity with Ukraine on other issues.

In which areas is progress expected?

The fact that the summit is taking place in a war-torn country is significant in itself, and many senior EU leaders and commissioners are expected to attend. Some progress is reportedly expected in areas such as a visa-free regime for industrial goods, suspension of customs duties on Ukrainian exports for another year, integration into an EU payment scheme for easier bank transfers in euros, and integration into the EU's free mobile roaming area. Other topics on the summit's agenda include Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan, reconstruction in Ukraine, food security issues, and a new €25 million humanitarian aid package to address Russian mining in the country.