Ukraine Won't Recognise Referendum That Russia Put By 'force' Vouches Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In the capital city of war-torn Ukraine, on Thursday the United Nations Secretary-General and Ukraine President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy conducted a news conference on day 60 of the Russia-led invasion. The press briefing was conducted as Guterres arrived in Kyiv after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Notably, Zelenskyy reiterated his stance and implied that his army will continue to put forth relentless resistance against the Kremlin forces. "Ukraine will not recognise the referendum that Russia put by force," he said while adding that Russia and Ukraine have a 'wide range of issues that need to be addressed'.

Shortly after the press conference, two missile strikes reportedly rocked the capital, a reminder that the war is far from over, despite the Russian withdrawal from the surrounding suburbs, the United Nations stated.

"There is another complexity that Russia-Ukraine talks have," Zelenskyy added.

UN head in Ukraine

"Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis. Thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance. Many are elderly, in need of medical care or have limited mobility. They need an escape route out of the apocalypse," Guterres said during the press briefing.

During his visit to Borodyanka, Antonio Guterres asserted war can in no way be acceptable in the 21st century. His visit to Ukraine came after he travelled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 26. UN Chief called war "absurd" and "evil" and offered condolences to the families of victims. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a tweet shared the UN Chief's impression of the ongoing war.

"I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. There is no way the war can be acceptable in the 21st century," @antonioguterres said on his visit to the earlier hard-hit #Borodianka near #Ukraine's capital. pic.twitter.com/olI4WtgroJ — OCHA Ukraine (@OCHA_Ukraine) April 28, 2022

UN chief meets Putin

While the United Nations vouched for its support for Kyiv, including safe human corridors, food supply, etc, Zelenskyy, prior to Guterres' arrival in Ukraine, had expressed his displeasure over the UN head's trip to Russia first, instead of the conflict zone. It may be noted that the Russian Federation met with the UN head in Moscow and continued to justify the ongoing war on Ukraine as a 'special military operation' while Guterres' talks with Putin remain discreet but he had said to media reporters that the discussion was rather 'frank'.

Referring to the 'violent battle' underway, the UN Secretary-General said, "But it is my deep conviction that the sooner we end this war, the better – for the people of Ukraine, for the people of the Russian Federation, and those far beyond."

"I am here to say to you, Mr. President & to the people of Ukraine: We will not give up."



At press conference with @ZelenskyyUa, @antonioguterres says UN will keep pushing for ceasefire while working on immediate steps to save lives & reduce suffering. https://t.co/QCa2eT6DvD pic.twitter.com/e7oIjTq7EN — United Nations (@UN) April 28, 2022

As per Zelenskyy, Guterres should have visited Ukraine before Russia as he could assess the adverse impact of the war, and subsequently, take it up with Putin in Moscow on April 26.