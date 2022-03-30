Ukraine Working On Multilateral Security Guarantees With The West: Report

Ukraine needs to build a new international security system that should make any aggression against the country “impossible”, a top advisor to President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said amidst the ongoing Russian invasion. On Tuesday, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak shared a video message wherein he stressed that “relevant work” was ongoing with several western countries on a “future document on security guarantees” for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Zelesnkyy had said that Italy had agreed to be a security guarantor for his country.

Meanwhile, Yermak revealed that Kyiv was working with the United States, Britain, China, Canada, France, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Poland and Israel on security guarantees. “That is why I keep in touch daily with our international partners to make a new multilateral security treaty a reality,” he said, stopping short of revealing details of the forthcoming system,” he said in his Facebook message. He also talked about bolstering global sanctions against Russian Federation, especially on banks and oil exports.

“Critical import chains will be targeted, including suppliers cooperating with the Russian military-industrial complex,” Yermak said.

His remarks came as Ukrainian and Russian delegates held another round of peace talks on Tuesday in Istanbul. Commenting on the same, he said, “I’m sure everyone understands how difficult it is to negotiate with representatives of Russia today.” According to media reports, Moscow has agreed to scale back from Kyiv and Chernihiv as a result of negotiations, but Kyiv has shown scepticism towards the announcement.

Russo-Ukrainian war enters 35th day

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 35th day on Wednesday. In his last night address, Ukraine’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged for "peace without delay". He also signalled his willingness to compromise on the eastern Donbas region. In a tweet, he said he held talks with his western allies and asked them to increase sanction pressure on Russia. Zelenskyy further revealed that he held virtual talks with leaders of the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy and Azerbaijan asking them to ramp up their defence supplies to Ukraine as well as strengthen sanctions against the Kremlin.

