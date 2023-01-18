'Ukraine Would Not Have Been Invaded If It Was A NATO Member': Finland PM Marin At WEF

Russia's bloody offensive into Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday, January 18, during a conversation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) currently being held in Davos, Switzerland. Marin's remarks come as Finland takes up the challenge of becoming an active member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) which in result has heated tensions with Russia, a country that borders the Finnish territory.

Ukraine had notably sought NATO membership in 2008 which had failed after European nations led by Germany and France said that Ukraine was not ready to join the alliance citing isolation concerns from Russia. The US, led by then-President George W. Bush had pushed to ratify Ukraine and Georgia's membership at the time. The then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel was also interviewed in April 2022 and stood by her decision to not allow Ukraine into NATO saying that the political climate at the time was not favourable.

Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.

“We can look down the history and ask ourselves the question, 'Should Ukraine already be a member of NATO?'" Marin said during the appearance in Davos. “Then there wouldn’t be a war in Ukraine, and this is why also Finland, Sweden is ratifying a NATO membership," she added.

Finland shares their longest border (830 miles) with the Russian Federation on their east. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year prompted Finland along with Sweden to apply for immediate NATO membership. The Kremlin in response threatened "retaliatory steps" if the Scandinavian nation joined NATO. “We want to become a member of NATO because we don’t ever again want war in Finland,” Marin added, saying she hoped for ratification “as fast as possible.”

The only nation in NATO holding up Finland and Sweden's ratification is the Recep Tayyip Erdogan-led Turkey which are still working on some "concerns" including both the nations' support for Kurdish groups in Turkey part of which Erdogan has labelled terrorists. Finland, in response, announced an arms embargo in Turkey last month which reports have suggested that it is considering ending to get on Ankara's good side.

“There shouldn’t be any problems, and I have also personally talked with President Erdogan, and he said ... that there isn’t that big of issues with Finland, maybe some with Sweden, but for our perspective, it’s very important that Finland and Sweden are going to NATO together because we are sharing the same security,” Marin continued.

Russia announces new army corps on Finland border

The Kremlin announced large-scale changes to the Russian military on January 18 which would also include creation of an army corps in the Karelia region of Russia which borders Finland. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow would form an army corps in the Republic of Karelia. Finland has two regions -- North Karelia and South Karelia -- bordering Russia that bear the same name. Petri Mäkelä, a Finnish military and security expert, told Newsweek that Shoigu's announcement had not become part of discussions in Finland yet and that the "current situation is that the border area has less Russian troops than ever."

