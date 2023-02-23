Ukraine Would Not Use Western Fighter Jets To Target Russia: Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has insisted that western fighter jets would not be used by his country to strike targets within Russia. The statement from the foreign minister comes during an interview with Sky News at the United Nations in New York. The need for the fighter jets is to end the war and push back Russia beyond its eastern borders, as per media reports.

"We're using weapons which we receive from partners to strike Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine," said Kuleba.

Further, he said that they can guarantee that they would be using Western weapons to liberate Ukrainian territories, when he was asked if he could guarantee that Ukraine would not use western jets and other long-range weapons to bomb inside Russia itself.

Western jets would help Ukraine: Kuleba

Western countries have not shown a willingness to provide Ukraine with fast jets, despite the clear advantage they would bring. The west have fear that this would escalate the war beyond Ukraine's borders. The fear among the West increased after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West and asserted that this would give Russia the justification to "strike back further to the West, possibly beyond Ukraine into eastern Europe".

Meanwhile, the Russia - Ukraine war continues, and in the latest update, a pilot has been killed after a Russian military aircraft crashed in the country's Belgorod region, as per a local media report. Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has confirmed that a plane belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defence has crashed in the Valuysky municipality, not far from the country's border with Ukraine.