A day after Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate announced that two Russian generals were killed during the ravaging war, it claimed of taking control of several regions of Kherson from Russian troops. In a statement released on Sunday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces Operational Command South claimed that the Ukrainian forces were able to take control of at least eight observation posts.

"Our units from the standpoint of observation posts restored control over eight settlements of the Kherson region," the Armed Forces said in a statement released on April 24. Notably, Kherson-- located around 650 kilometres from the national capital, Kyiv-- was the first city that came under the brutal attack of the Russian forces.

Currently, several regions of Kherson are still held and administered by the Russian forces, the head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, told Ukrinform. Earlier on April 12, the Ukrainian army liberated more than 15 settlements from Russian troops.

War Update by the General Staff of #Ukraine's Armed Forces as of 6 a.m. Apr.24 pic.twitter.com/ltVUfkDhGH — Stratcom Centre UA (@StratcomCentre) April 24, 2022

Ukrainians protest against Putin's aggression in Kherson

Earlier this week, thousands of people gathered in the city of Kherson to oppose Putin's forces. Meanwhile, taking to Facebook, Kherson Regional Council Deputy Head Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that the people of Ukraine were demonstrating a peaceful protest in the memory of the victims of the Russian aggression.

He informed that the Russian troops dispersed the peaceful protestors and added some of them were detained. "Today, near Yuvileinyi Cinema and Concert Hall in Kherson, a peaceful rally dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Russian aggression has been held. As expected, Russian occupiers dispersed it," he said.

He said that the people of Ukraine are living under the threat of violence, and added that many have left the region due to fear.

"The threats of violence, terror, lies, and humanitarian catastrophe is what the Russian aggressor brought to Kherson Region. Many people are frightened; many have left the region at their own risk; many have simply disappeared, and it is impossible to find out what has happened to them. Every new rally is a high risk for each participant, but people keep taking to the streets," he added.

Image: AP