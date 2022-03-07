After Ukraine concluded its arguments in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier on Monday, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, lambasted Russia, informing that latter has been shelling the humanitarian corridors of Ukraine so that Foreign Ambassadors contact Russia for help to open their corridors instead. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, she also asserted that it should be nobody else but Russia and Vladamir Putin who must end the war as they started it.

'Russia has been constantly shelling the humanitarian corridors'

When asked on the truth behind the humanitarian corridors and if the evacuations are still underway, Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "It is not possible to feel safe anywhere in Ukraine because we are under airstrikes, shellings and bombings. Million sare suffering from humanitarian crisis as there is no electricity, water, food, warmth, and people are being killed in a cynical and terroristic way. The situation with the humanitarian corridors, even though there were arrangements made in the territory of Ukraine, Russia is intentionally doing its best to have corridors in each territory. The ambassadors are requesting us to open up the corridors. There are corridors, but it is not safe to move within the Ukrainian territory because Russia has been constantly shelling these corridors, thus, making the foreign ambassadors to call for the Russian side, as Russia wants to look like a noble saviour and open up the corridors on the Russian teritory."

'Consequence of the inability to stop Russian aggression in 2014'

"We believe this is another hybrid war against my country, but those terroristic actions, unfortunately, we are being shelled from the sky. The biggest request by the Ukrainian leadership, including President Zelenskyy is to provide North Line Zone. We request the western world to provide us with more weapons to be much more prepared to fight the shellings and bombings by Russia. We have to call a spade a spade. This is Russia that started the war. Russia did it in 2014 when they occupied 70% of sovereign territory. The 13th day of war is just the continuation of the aggressive nature. Our inability and the International community's inability to stop this aggression is the direct consequence of what is happening today in Ukraine," she added.

'Russia must end the war, they started it'

Speaking on America's inability to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to end the war, Dzhaparova further stated, "It is not just the Ukrainians who have suffered in this war, but also thousands of Indians suffered from humanitarian issues, those who did not have a chance to get evacuated. We need to understand that it was Russia who started the war, so it should be Russia who needs to end the war. Don't you think it was Putin's ego that brought us to this hell, where thousands of Ukrainians are under risk of life? So if you ask me who is responsible, it is Russia and Putin who brought this 140 million nation into this violence, hell of death and crimes against my country. United States have tried their best to mediate before 24th happened (February 24), and other world leaders including Narendra Modi have tried to meditate, but it is not working out."