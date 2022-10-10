Ukraine's 1st Dy Foreign Min Speaks To Republic; 'Russia's Only Dream Is To Destroy Us'

As Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, including its capital, Republic Media Network on Monday spoke exclusively to the first Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emine Dzhaparova, who lambasted the Russian Federation and its President Vladamir Putin, and stated that the latter's only aim is to destroy Ukraine as a nation.

Speaking to Republic, Dzhaparova said, "Even though we have already said that there is a peak and new wave of escalation, the core of the aggression hasn't been changed. This is something we are seeing for days and months. Putin is trying to justify this by saying that it was a revenge for the blast on the Kerch Bridge. "

She added, "All we can see is one target of Russian Federation, that Ukraine. Their dream is to destroy us as a nation and as people. But, we are not scared, because we know what we are fighting for, and they don't know what they are fighting for."

Meanwhile, Russia launched mass rocket and aviation strikes on Ukrainian territory, using advanced combat drones, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor and a former deputy minister at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said on Telegram. Russia already launched 75 rockets, of those 41 of them were intercepted by Ukraine's air defence systems. "Ukrainian Armed Forces are doing all they can to protect Ukrainians," said Gerashchenko. At least 10 Ukrainians died, and 60 were wounded from Russian rocket strikes, Ukraine's National Police said in an update.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of attempting to “destroy” and wipe his countrymen “off the face of the earth” following several airstrikes on Ukrainian cities. “They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth. Destroy our people who are sleeping at home in Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv. The air alarm does not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let’s hold on and be strong,” he said. He claimed that Russian forces launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-built drones against Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that the airstrikes came in response to the recent explosion of the Kerch or Crimea Bridge, where he accused Ukraine of plotting what he described as a "terrorist attack." Ukraine's recent acts of targetting the Russian infrastructure make it "simply impossible to leave crimes of this kind unanswered," asserted Putin.

Russia Strikes Multiple Ukrainian Cities

The sustained barrage on major cities hit residential areas and critical infrastructure facilities alike, portending a major surge in the war amid a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive in recent weeks. It came a few hours before Putin was due to hold a meeting with his security council, as Moscow's war in Ukraine approaches its eight-month milestone.

Blasts struck in the capital's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Some of the strikes hit near the government quarter in the symbolic heart of the capital, where the Parliament and other major landmarks are located. A glass tower housing offices was significantly damaged, most of its blue-tinted windows blown out. Residents were seen on the streets with blood on their clothes and hands.