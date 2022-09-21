Ukraine's 4 Occupied Regions Push For A Referendum To Join Russia Amid Counteroffensives

As the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, four regions in Ukraine that are currently under the control of Russia announced in a series of coordinated statements that they have been planning to hold "referendums" on joining the Russian Federation, which may be a sign that the Kremlin has decided to legally annex the territory. According to the BBC report, the Russian onslaught has halted in recent months, and Ukraine has reclaimed large areas of north-eastern territory. Now, authorities in the east and south who are supported by Russia demand votes to join Russia starting this week.

Following a strong Ukrainian counteroffensive that has helped it recapture significant amounts of land in the Kharkiv area, Moscow may assume that a formal annexation would help stop Russian territorial losses. However, the West and Ukraine have said they would not recognise the annexations, and they have also asserted that they will not be deterred by Russia's new territorial claims, The Guardian reported.

Ukrainian regions plan to hold 'referendums'

Furthermore, officials in the Kherson area who are supported by Moscow have said that a vote on joining Russia will be held. According to a TASS report, Vladimir Saldo, the chief of the Kherson region's military-civilian administration, announced the referendum on the region's annexation to Russia via Telegram. Saldo claimed that the choice was made in response to pleas from locals and public organisations.

Saldo voiced his belief that the Russian government will recognize the outcome of the Kherson region's referendum to join the nation.

Additionally, as of this week, the seized areas of Donetsk and Luhansk have declared themselves prepared to conduct "polls," with announcements also coming from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. According to the Russian media, Vladimir Putin was about to speak about a prospective annexation on Tuesday evening.

'These referenda are an affront to the principles of sovereignty'

Meanwhile, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser for the White House, said, “These referenda are an affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system,” The Guardian reported. He indicated that the United States will never recognize Russia's claims to any allegedly seized regions of Ukraine, “If this does transpire”.

Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's foreign policy, stated that all those participating in "these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine" would be held responsible, and new restrictive actions against Russia will be considered.

Besides this, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin have not publicly adopted the choice. However, proposals for the referendums have received backing from prominent Russian leaders, including former President Dmitry Medvedev.

(Image: AP)