Ukraine's Agency Dunks Oreo, Designates Cookie Maker Mondelez As 'sponsor Of War'

Oreo manufacturer Mondelez International has joined the list of 26 international companies that have been labelled as the sponsors of the raging war between Ukraine and Russia. On Thursday, Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) designated the American conglomerate as a sponsor of the war for continuing to operate in Russia and contributing to its economy.

In Russia, Mondelez is a key revenue earner and taxpayer, meaning that it is an indirect source pouring in money as Kremlin ramps up its war expenditure to wage attacks against Ukraine. The company is behind the production of Oreo cookies, and Toblerone chocolates.

It has over 2,500 employees working in three of its factories in Russia. Furthermore, it also supports “30,000 suppliers, most of whom are local farmers," according to CEO Dirk Van de Put, Ukrinform reported. In the wake of this, the NACP has branded it the sponsor of the war.

The Mondelez International factory in Trostyanets after russian occupation.

But at the same time, this company's three factories continue to operate in russia, and contributed $61 million in taxes to the terrorist state's budget in 2022, allowing it to continue to wage war. pic.twitter.com/GSsqG2zX5Y — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 26, 2023

Ukraine's NACP issues statement on Mondelez

"After the start of Russia's full-scale war, many businesses that care about their reputation left Russia. But this is not the case with Mondelez International. Apparently, its managers are not concerned about the fact that by paying substantial taxes to the state budget of Russia, the company contributes to the supply of the aggressor's army," it said in a statement.

The agency further added that in spite of vowing to scale back its operations in Russia, Mondelez significantly increased its exports to Russia in the last year. In addition to that, its revenue grew by 38%, with a rise in profit by 303% as compared to 2021 figures.

"This is a dry financial statistic measured in the lives of Ukrainian children who will never taste Barny Bear again. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mondelez employees in the Baltic region, covering Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, sent a petition to the company's CEO Dirk Van de Put with a request to stop all business in Russia, to which Mondelez responded formally by announcing the suspension of new investments and advertising in Russia. However, judging by the financial indicators, the Russian market remains promising for the company," the agency added.