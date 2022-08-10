Ukraine's Agency Energoatom Claims Russia Plans To Link Zaporizhzhia NPP To Crimean Grid

Amid the ongoing raging war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian operator Energoatom warned that the Russian forces are preparing to link Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to the grid in Crimea. Located in southern Ukraine, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear plant in Europe and has been occupied by Russia since March this year. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under Russian control but, is currently run by Ukrainian workers as the conflict between the two countries continues to escalate for over five months now.

The plant, which includes six of Ukraine's 15 reactors and can power four million homes, is located not far from the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. "The Russian military present at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is implementing the program of Russian operator Rosatom aimed at connecting the plant to the Crimean electricity grid," Energoatom president Petro Kotin told Ukrainian television, Hürriyet Daily News reported. He further stated that Russia would seek to first damage the plant's power lines that are connected to the Ukrainian energy system in order to accomplish this.

Russian forces have damaged three power cables of NPP: Ukraine

According to Kotin, Russian forces have already damaged three power cables between August 7 and August 9. He further claimed the plant has only one production line running at the moment, which is a very risky method to operate. "When the last production line is disconnected, the plant will be powered by generators running on diesel. Everything will then depend on their reliability and fuel stocks," Kotin remarked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned of a nuclear meltdown following attacks on the plant on August 8.

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out attack on ZNPP

Meanwhile, the Russian administration has accused Ukraine of sheeling at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, and also warned of "catastrophic consequences" of attacks. The Kremlin also accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of "intentionally shelling" the nuclear plant in order to shift the blame on Russian forces. Notably, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was attacked by Russian forces earlier on 4 March 2022. The facility was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian troops. Further, the attack had also invited widespread condemnation, as world leaders slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.

