The Defence Ministry of Russia has provided an overview of the special operation in Ukraine on Facebook, stating that the forces were engaged on the battlefield in the Kyiv and Chernihiv directions in the first stage of the special operation. It also stated that all the main lines of communications, supplies and reserve approach have been taken under complete control.

The Ministry further said that Ukraine's air defence systems, airfield infrastructure and mercenaries' training centres have all been destroyed and that the Russian troops are regrouping to intensify actions in priority areas and complete the operation to liberate Donbas.

It claimed that all of the Russian Armed Forces' primary tasks in the Kyiv and Chernihiv districts have been finished and the purpose of regrouping the Russian Armed Forces is to complete the operation for the entire liberation of Donbas. It claimed that during the operation, which started on February 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 124 aircraft and 77 helicopters, 214 unmanned aerial vehicles, 323 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,767 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 186 multiple launch rocket systems, 741 field artillery and mortars, and 1,657 units of special military vehicles.

Ministry examining papers received from Ukrainian biological laboratory staff

In the meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense further stated that it is continuing to examine papers received from Ukrainian biological laboratory staff regarding secret military and biological activity by the US in Ukraine. It stated that the defence forces were able to identify the authorities who participated in the manufacture of biological weapons as a result of Russian radiation, chemical and biological scientists studying new materials.

The evidence suggests that the use of biological weapons against the people of Donbas and the Russian Federation was seriously considered by the Kyiv authorities.

Kherson villagers received humanitarian supplies from Russian troops

Earlier in the day, the Ministry stated that more than a thousand Kherson villagers received humanitarian supplies from Russian troops claiming that people who visited the regional administration were given vegetable oil and pasteurised milk. It stated that baby food and sweets were given to families with young children. The Ministry further stated that people did not have access to food for roughly two days as purchasing food in the city is extremely difficult

Image: AP