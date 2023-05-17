Ukraine's Air Defence Systems Shield Kyiv As Russia Launches Rockets On Capital

Russian rockets zeroed in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv unsuccessfully on the morning of Tuesday, as Ukraine's air defence systems remained hard at work, terminating each one of them. Despite being deemed an “exceptional” aerial attack by Kyiv's military administration head due to the intensity, the Russian munitions failed to reach their target after being recognised and obliterated by air defences.

According to a Telegram post by Kyiv's military administration head Serhiy Popko, the latest round of attacks marked the eighth time that the capital has been targeted this month. He stated that the recent aerial assault was “exceptional in its density, with the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest time possible.”

However, the destroyed rockets caused minor damage to the ground because of their debris. At least three people sustained injuries, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The attack began during the wee hours of Tuesday, precisely at about 3:30 am local time from all directions.

“Six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were fired from six MiG-31K aircraft, nine Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea, and three land-based missiles (S-400, Iskander-M),” Ukrainian Armed Forces chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Twitter.

Ukrainians take pride in their air defence systems

For many Ukrainians, yet another successful round of intercepting Russian aggression is proof that their homeland's air defenses have significantly strengthened over time, thanks to assistance from global allies. Oleksandr Kravets, a 50-year-old resident of Kyiv and a firsthand witness of Tuesday's interception hailed Ukraine's air defence systems as the "real heroes."

“I live on the 13th floor … I saw the missile wreckage falling. Our air defense are real heroes. I think they get better each month, the percentage of downed targets increases each time. I think it’s both – the experience and the new air defense systems we got,” he told CNN, referring to the US-made Patriot air defence systems.