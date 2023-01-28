Ukraine's Air Force Claims Need Six Months To Master US F-16 Aircraft Amid The Ongoing War

Spokesperson of the Ukraine Air Force has said that Ukraine's pilots will need about six months to master flying the F-16 fighter jets. “Our pilots can learn how to fly those planes in a few weeks. It will take about six months for them to master how to fight the F-16,” Ukrainian air force spokesman Ihnat said. “They will have to learn how to use all the weapons that modern aircraft carry," he furthermore added.

“The pilots are saying it is not a problem to fly the F-16, they could learn it within several weeks. To fight with these planes is a very different thing, to use all types of weapons,” Ihnat told a news briefing. “Pilots say they could master it in about half a year,” he added.

Ukraine's Air Force fighter pilots are using the Soviet-designed multi-role MiG-29. During the initial days of the war, Poland had offered to transfer all its MIG-29 fighter jets to a US airbase "immediately and free of charge" to supply to Ukraine in exchange for F-16s, but the Pentagon had labelled the plan as "not tenable" and one that "raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance". The Polish MiG-29s are also upgraded with advanced NATO Communication Systems.

The combat-proven highly maneuverable F-16 Fighting Falcon has proven stealth and efficacy in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. With a speed of more than 500 miles (860 kilometers), the American Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon is capable of locating targets in all weather conditions and can detect low-flying aircraft in radar ground clutter, according to US Air Force. Ukraine is now demanding the F-16s for its intercept missions and to attack the offensive positions of the invading Russian troops.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz who agreed to supply the Leopard-2 tanks, took a stern tone about the prospects of supplying fighter jets to Kyiv. “I made clear very early on that we wouldn’t be sending combat aircraft and I’ll say that again here,” he told the allies gathered at Ramstein Air Base. The US has also feared that the combat jets might be used by Ukraine's Air Force to penetrate Russian territory and escalate the conflict.

Credit: US Air Force

Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, however, made wide-ranging assurances that the Ukrainian Air Force crew will need only about half a year and intensive training to be able to effectively deploy the F-16 warplanes to counter the Russian air assaults on their own soil. Ukraine's ground crews will need more robust training to operate these aircraft, he further noted, adding that talks are already ongoing with the US to provide an "unspecified" type of aircraft to the Ukrainian military. F-16 could be the best replacement to the fleet of the Soviet-made aircraft of Ukraine's Air Force, said Ihnat.

“The type of aircraft, which is likely to be provided to Ukraine, and the corresponding terms of [personnel] training have already been determined," claimed Colonel Yuriy Ihnat.

Dutch cabinet 'open-minded' to supply F-16 fighter jets

Ukraine has strengthened its demands for the 4th generation F-16 American fighter jets after the Biden administration agreed to supply the heavy battle tanks M1 Abrams and Germany announced that it is ready to supply the Leopard-2 tanks. NATO and the United States were previously reluctant to supply Ukraine with more lethal weaponry, but eventually reached a consensus among its allies to arm the Ukrainian military to expedite Europe's victory. Ukraine now demands that the allies must provide its Air Force with the most advanced warplanes in NATO's fleet—the F-16s. Lockheed Martin in a statement said that it is ready to supply its F-16s to all the nations who will agree to transfer them to Ukraine during the ongoing war.

The Dutch press, earlier yesterday, reported that its cabinet is "open-minded" to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in case of a formal request. Citing the country's Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra's remarks during the parliamentary session, the state broadcaster NL Times reported that there are "no taboos" among the Netherlands parliamentarians about heeding the requests of Kyiv for equipment and planes alike. D66 party lawmaker Sjoerd Sjoerdsma is pushing the Cabinet robustly to supply F-16 jets and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine's army to cement Russia's quick defeat. The Dutch government also announced that it will be paying for the transfer of Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had appealed to the US and the European allies to send the longer-range missiles and F-16 fighters to Ukraine during the Ramstein-8 meeting in Germany on Jan. 20.