Ukraine’s Air Force Conducts Ten Strikes On Russian Army Clusters Causing Heavy Losses

Ukraine's Air Force on Saturday launched at least ten aerial strikes on Russian army clusters, causing heavy losses on the equipment and the troops of Russian Federation, while Kyiv's ground defence forces repelled around 83 Russian attacks on five fronts, according to a war update shared by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. "The enemy launched 34 airstrikes. Eleven of them – using Shahed-136 combat drones. Ten drones were destroyed by our air defence units; however, unfortunately, one hit an industrial infrastructure target. Luckily, there were no casualties among the civilian population," wrote the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russians launch 57 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS]

Meanwhile, in a counterattack, the Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Ukrainian defensive positions and conducted at least 57 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS]. There is, however, no sign that the Russians were forming offensive groups on the frontlines, said Ukrainian military.

"One attack was on Veletenske in Kherson Oblast. Debris damaged seven private houses and the building of a local kindergarten. Here too, fortunately, there were no casualties," notified the armed forces of Ukraine. Russia's mercenaries also launched five missile strikes, four of them, according to Ukrainian military, landed on the civilian infrastructure in the city of Zaporizhzhia."The enemy also launched 12 airstrikes and more than 20 MLRS attacks," General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed. Ukraine's forces also shot down Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAV and the artillery units of the armed forces of Ukraine hit seven enemy personnel and military equipment clusters.

"To achieve its goals, the enemy continues to go on the offensive in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Over the past day, our defenders repelled 83 attacks in this section of the front. Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities," Ukraine's military noted in a post.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry notified that the situation in the direction of Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna was "stable." Russians have been intensely shelling areas of Oleksandrivka and Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne in Sumy region; Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region, military of Ukraine informed. Russians have been trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk and Lyman. "

"In Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and in the northern part of Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and Pivnichne in Donetsk region came under enemy fire," said the Ukraine's military as war entered the 389 day.