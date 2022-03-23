Ukraine's Airspace Remains 'contested' As Russian Invasion Enters Day 28, Says US

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the fourth week, US Defense Department said that the airspace above the war-hit country remains “contested”. In a media briefing, on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that the contestation was partially because “Ukrainians were making it that way.” As of now, Russian troops have largely failed in their aerial manoeuvres, as they continue to advance towards Kyiv, as per a recently released British intelligence report.

Meanwhile, Kirby asserted that the Ukrainian troops have been able to do so because they have been using their defence resources, including their aircraft, smartly. However, he highlighted that Russian forces were still dominant in some areas of airspace. It is pertinent to note that Washington has also provided weapons like drones that could be converted into flying bombs and anti-aircraft missiles to Kyiv to support it in the ongoing conflict.

“It's contested because the Ukrainians are making it that way, and they’re being, they’re being very smart about how they’re marshalling and using their air defence resources which includes fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, which they continue to fly,” Kirby said.

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered Day 28 on Wednesday. War for the besieged port city of Mariupol has continued for weeks now. Hundreds of thousands of residents have fled as Russian troops continue their assault on the city. Speaking to Associated Press, one refugee said, “People there (in Mariupol) do not even have water”. Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

France says no prospect of ceasefire

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that there is no agreement in sight for a ceasefire in Ukraine, thwarting expectations that a peace deal could be signed between Kyiv and Moscow in the coming weeks. His remarks came on Tuesday after he held telephonic discussions with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy amidst the ongoing war. “For the time being there is no agreement, but the President [Macron] remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts,” a statement by the French presidency said.

However, Macron said that he remains adamant about finding a solution to the ongoing crisis. “There is no other way out than a ceasefire and good faith negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” Macron said underscoring the need to continue his efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis that has emerged. However, he stood firm on his stance and reiterated his support for Ukraine in the conflict.

