Ukraine’s Ambassador To UK Backpedals On 'can Avoid War With Russia' Comment

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK on Monday backpedalled on his comments made previously wherein he said that Ukraine “could walk away from its bid to join NATO” in order to avoid war with Russia. Speaking with BBC Radio 5 Live, Vadym Prystaiko labelled his statement made earlier as “a misunderstanding”. Prystaiko told the radio that he wants to “clarify” his position on Ukraine, as he stressed that Kyiv was “ready for many concessions” in its negotiations with Russia. He then added that it had nothing to do with NATO.

“We might especially be threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it.” But after his comments sparked an outcry, the Ukrainian foreign ministry had said in response to the British ambassador’s remarks. He then said that that statement was taken “out of context” and “the prospect of joining NATO remains enshrined in the constitution.” He was referring to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s 2019 constitutional amendment that allows Kyiv to become a NATO country and be a part of the EU.

Joining NATO 'unconditional priority' for Kyiv: Ukraine President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier told a state address that joining NATO and the EU are his country’s aspirations and that it remained an “unconditional priority” for Kyiv. UK’s Armed Forces Minister James Heappey meanwhile stressed in a statement that Britain will support Ukraine’s decision to drop its NATO bid or to join, accordingly, as it remains Kyiv’s choice.

Heappey had reportedly told British media that UK respects the Ukrainian government’s sovereignty, “if it did decide to walk away from its NATO aspirations, ‘we support that.’”

Earlier, the BBC radio had quoted Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko as saying that Ukraine could drop its bid to join NATO to avoid war with Russia, a remark that had caused concern among the Ukrainian officials. He then walked back his remarks in an interview after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesman condemned the remarks, stressing that joining NATO remains an “absolute priority to the country.” The UK ambassador had appeared to tell Kyiv that it must be willing to remain “flexible” over its goal to join the Atlantic military alliance, should it want Putin not to invade its territory.

Image: AP, Twitter/Vadym Prystaiko