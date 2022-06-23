Ukraine's Armed Forces Claim To Control About 45% Of Donetsk Region Amid Ongoing War

Amid the ongoing ravaging war with Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed that they control about 45% of the Donetsk region, where fierce fighting is still going on. According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, chief of the Donetsk regional military administration, over a hundred cities and settlements within the Ukrainian-controlled territory are reeling under severe shortages of gas and electricity supplies. "Around 55% of the region is completely destroyed and under the control of occupiers, including the half-destroyed Mariupol and Volnovakha," Kyrylenko told Radio Svoboda, as reported by CNN.

Kyrylenko also described the situation in the Ukrainian-controlled regions of Donetsk as "extremely challenging." He claimed that as many as 112 cities and villages in the region are without gas and electricity supplies since April. "Those who do not leave Donetsk are usually staying in shelters along the front line. People receive humanitarian aid and food but it is also extremely dangerous, as the enemy uses extremely heavy artillery and aircraft. The enemy uses all kinds of weapons on the front line and people have been often asked to leave the region," Kyrylenko claimed, adding that around 2,000 civilians still residing in the Avdiivka city.

Schools in Donetsk forced to switch to the Russian method of education

Kyrylenko also accused the Russian military of killing at least four civilians and injuring another five in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, June 22. Meanwhile, nearly 80 schools in occupied regions of Donetsk have been forced to switch to the Russian method of education. According to reports, primary and secondary educators will now have to follow the Russian curriculum and Russian language instructions. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine has now lasted for 120 days now with no imminent peace deal in near future.

Russia lost nearly 34,430 soldiers since the onset of war: Ukraine

Meanwhile, in its latest operational update, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 34,430 soldiers, 3,632 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,504 tanks, 756 artillery systems and 240 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 99 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,548 vehicles and fuel tanks, 620 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 216 aircraft, 183 helicopters, 137 cruise missiles, 60 special equipment and 14 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated on Facebook.

Image: AP/Representative