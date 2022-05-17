Ukraine's Army Declares 'combat Mission' Over In Mariupol 's Azovstal Steel Plant

Ukrainian soldiers have concluded their "combat mission" in the besieged Mariupol city and more than 260 soldiers have been evacuated, announced country's military. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted in a statement on Facebook that commanders of troops who have been stationed near the city's enormous Azovstal steel plant were told "to save the lives of their personnel." “Efforts to rescue defenders who remain on the territory of Azovstal continue,” Ukraine’s Armed Forces added.

“By concentrating the main forces of the enemy around Mariupol, we had the opportunity to prepare and create defensive lines, where our troops stand ready today to repel the aggressor. It provided us critical time to form reserves, regroup forces, and receive assistance from partners,” the statement continued. “The most important common task of all Ukraine and the whole world is to save the lives of the defenders of Mariupol. We will fight for you on all fronts as faithfully as you defend the state! #stoprussia,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been rescued from the steel plant on May 16, Monday, which is the final stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the face of unrelenting Russian shelling. In a separate video message, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar detailed the evacuation operation, stressing that some Ukrainian personnel are still at Azovstal.

Deputy Defense Minister Malyar said, “Fifty-three seriously injured people were evacuated from Azovstal to a medical facility in Novoazovsk for medical care. Another 211 people were taken to Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor," CNN reported.

Russia say it reached agreement with Ukraine on evacuation from steel plant

The Russian Defense Ministry has claimed that the evacuation of injured Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has begun. According to the Russian media outlet RT, nearly 10 to 12 buses were seen to be leaving the factory. The buses were said to be a combination of hospital and public transportation, some of them consisting of a red cross. Further, at least one injured combatant was seen on a stretcher arriving at a hospital in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic late Monday, according to media outlets of the region.

The Russian Defence Ministry further stated: "On May 16th, as a result of negotiations with representatives of Ukrainian servicemen blocked on the territory of the Azovstal Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol, an agreement was reached on the removal of the wounded," state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Moreover, a ceasefire in the enterprise's region and a humanitarian corridor, as per the ministry, has been formed, to move injured Ukrainian service personnel to a healthcare center in Novoazovsk, Donetsk People's Republic, where they would receive all necessary assistance.

Earlier, President of the embattled nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a late-night speech that injured Ukrainian troops were being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

(Image: AP)