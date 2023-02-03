Ukraine's Army Dog 'returned To Ukrainian Trenches On Three Legs'; Ex Official Shares Pics

A return of an army dog to Ukraine's trenches on three legs has taken away the heart of netizens on social media platforms. The three-legged dog has been serving as a Ukrainian army dog named Vas'ka, said the former Ukrainian official, Sergiy Koshman. According to Koshman, the army dog had got entangled in a wire near Russia's positions and ended up biting off his paw to escape. Further, he shared that the veteran has been taken to Poland for treatment. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Ukrainian army dog Vas‘ka. Got entangled in a wire near enemy positions and bit off his paw in order not to be captured by Russians. Returned to Ukrainian trenches on three legs. Being treated in #Poland now. Thank you! Glory to canine heroes!"

Ukrainian army dog Vas‘ka. Got entangled in a wire near enemy positions and bit off his paw in order not to be captured by Russians. Returned to Ukrainian trenches on three legs. Being treated in #Poland now. Thank you 🇵🇱! Glory to canine heroes! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/E5ECWUOKTl — Sergiy Koshman (@Koshman) January 31, 2023

Netizens shower love and support

Meanwhile, the netizens have showered ample love and support on the Ukrainian army Dog who was posted at the frontline in the Russia-Ukraine war. So far, the post has been viewed by more than 2000 Twitter users. On the post, one of the Twitter users by the name Sarah Kay Fowler wrote, "Wow he must have been a solider in another life and knew Russians were evil. Thank god this beautiful doggo is ok." Whereas, another Twitter user named Joanne Smith has wished for the dog's speedy recovery and wrote, " What a wonderful heartwarming story! It's not just the Ukrainian people that are warriors! Get well soon Vas'Ka! You're a hero."