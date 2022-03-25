Ukraine's Band 'Antytila' Urges Ed Sheeran To Let Them Perform In Charity Concert For Kyiv

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 30th day on Friday, the members of a renowned band of Ukraine, 'Antytila', have sent a video message from the frontline to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, offering to perform at the 'Concert For Ukraine' remotely. The prominent Ukrainian band has offered to play remotely at the concert in Birmingham next week, Lad Bible reported.

The 'Concert For Ukraine,' according to Billboard, will take place on March 29 in Birmingham, England, and will feature performances by Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, as well as Snow Patrol, among others, with more performers to be announced soon. The aim of this two-hour-long special live concert is to gather donations for humanitarian help to the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine's band members proposed to perform remotely in the concert

It is to mention that Ukraine's band Antytila's video message has gone viral on social. In the video, the band has request to join the concert from their native country. In the video, they remarked, “Hello Ed, greetings from Kyiv! We are musicians of the Ukrainian band Antytila - one of the most popular Ukrainian bands with a lot of fans in Ukraine and all over the world."

How did the Russians ever think these people could be conquered, my god. pic.twitter.com/w2OkEBAacP — Rina (@rinanpakkala) March 24, 2022

Eexplaining how their life has changed due to the war, the band members stated that they are now fighting with guns against Russian occupiers. They added, “We thank you, and all the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful, and we will always, always remember this."

They then suggested doing a live transmission from Kyiv to Birmingham. They talked about finding out about the upcoming charity event in Birmingham for Ukraine. “Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham," the band members said in the video.

Emphasising on the importance of music, they said that they do not mind playing beneath the bombs and want to show the world via music that Ukraine is powerful and unconquered. They have pledged to battle and sing their way to victory in front of the entire globe.

As per a statement obtained by Billboard, the live show will be televised on ITV, STV, ITV Hub, as well as the STV Player in cooperation with the Disasters Emergency Committee, with the objective of spreading a message of "hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal". ITV will give all sponsorship and advertising proceeds from the show to the DEC campaign, which is projected to reach approximately USD 4 million.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @rinanpakkala)