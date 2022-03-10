As various countries are trying to bring their students back from Ukraine, who are stranded in the midst of the Russian aggression, Ukrainian Border Guard Service has stated that they have evacuated students from 26 different countries to Poland by train. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry shared images of students on Twitter stating, "Students from 26 countries were evacuated by train to Poland. During the passport control, the foreigners thanked the guards, wished Ukraine a speedy victory, and said that theyʼd definitely return to their favourite Kharkiv universities when the war ended."

🇺🇦 Border Guard Service: “Students from 26 countries were evacuated by train to Poland. During the passport control, the foreigners thanked the guards, wished 🇺🇦 a speedy victory, and said that theyʼd definitely return to their favorite Kharkiv universities when the war ended”. pic.twitter.com/n9BIpXQUN9 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 10, 2022

The Ministry shared another post stating that Ukraine evacuated 2,000 international students from Sumy on March 9. It shared a video featuring the students waiting for the train as text appears on the screen, "On March 9, 2022, Ukraine evacuated 2000 students from Sumy. Among them, citizens of India, Nigeria, Namibia, China, Kenya, Iraq and Singapore. These are the first foreign students who managed to escape horrible war zone created by Russia in the territory of Ukraine."

On March, 9, 2022 #Ukraine evacuated 2000 foreign students from Sumy.



These are the first foreign students who managed to escape a horrible war zone, created by #Russia on the territory of Ukraine.#StopRussianAggression #RussiaInvadedUkraine pic.twitter.com/eGsjKrc8MT — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 10, 2022

One student was heard saying, "We heard shelling sounds, we saw bombs and we saw lights of them and it was a horrific experience for everyone and luckily we got here and I think we are safe now." Another student said, "We are happy for whatever the Ukrainian government did."

600 Indian students evacuated from Sumy

The spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi stated that they are pleased to announce that all Indian students in Sumy have been moved out. Around 600 Indian students were evacuated from Sumy and arrived in Poland, according to PTI. For two weeks, Indian students in Sumy were taking shelters in basements of their hostels, low on food, drinking water, and other necessary supplies, as Russian forces rained rockets and heavy gunfire down on the city.

467 African students evacuated

Meanwhile, Sewa International, which is a Houston-based Indian-American non-profit organisation has evacuated 467 African students, including 367 Nigerians, from Sumy. Sewa International issued a statement saying that the volunteers coordinated the evacuation activities in response to a request from Shina Alege, Nigeria's Ambassador to Ukraine. Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, hailed Sewa International Europe for their outstanding facility.

Image: Twitter/@MFA_Ukraine