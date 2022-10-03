Ukraine’s Capture Of Lyman Demonstrates Country 'making Progress': NATO Chief

As Ukraine's forces took full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman inside the annexed territory of the Donetsk region in the most significant gain, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the latest victory demonstrates that Ukrainians are "making progress." As Kyiv's forces recaptured the key eastern town of Lyman in the eastern Donbass region which Russia annexed following referendums that Ukraine's international partners labelled "sham," President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy warned that more regions will be recaptured within this week. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg iterated in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that this shows Ukrainian forces are able to push back against Russian troops.

“We have seen that they have been able to take a new town, Lyman, and that demonstrates that the Ukrainians are making progress, are able to push back the Russian forces because of the courage, because of their bravery, their skills, but of course also because of the advanced weapons that the United States and other allies are providing,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in televised remarks on Sunday.

WATCH: NATO Sec. General @jensstoltenberg says the best way to respond to Russia's annexation of territory is to "support Ukraine."



"That's the best way to ensure that [Ukraine can liberate] these territories — they are part of Ukraine."

@ZelenskyyUa

As of 12:30 (Kyiv time) the town of Lyman, Donetsk region is fully cleared of the russian occupiers.

🇺🇦 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 2, 2022

Ukrainian soldiers announced the recapture of the Lyman in a video recorded outside the town council building. "Dear Ukrainians — today the armed forces of Ukraine liberated and took control of the settlement of Lyman, Donetsk region," one of the Ukrainian soldiers said in the footage as other soldiers tossed the Russian flags down from the Council building's roof and raise a Ukrainian flag.

The city center of Lyman today.

Servicemen of the 81st Airborne Brigade and National Guard tore down the enemy's flags. pic.twitter.com/5w2DpSfqId — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 1, 2022

"Passenger drop-off point" is written on a road sign next to a destroyed ruscist tank. Balaklia, Izyum, Lyman - this was its final stop. With each new #UAarmy strike the dilapidated tram of russia’s invasion is set further back. pic.twitter.com/EL1ZtNr4dI — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 1, 2022

We thank the “Ministry of Defense” of 🇷🇺 for successful cooperation in organizing the "Izyum 2.0" exercise. Almost all russian troops deployed to Lyman were successfully redeployed either into body bags or into 🇺🇦 captivity. We have one question for you: Would you like a repeat? pic.twitter.com/wmPi2LJROw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 1, 2022

'Lyman is fully cleared': Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially declared the victory in a video clip that he shared on his Telegram channel, saying: “As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared." The Russian defence ministry, in a briefing, responded to the military setback saying that it was pulling troops out of the city of Lyman “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”. Invading Russian troops had managed to capture the Ukrainian city of Lyman in May and have since used it as the logistics and transport hub to conduct a military operation in the Donetsk region.

Governor of the Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, in a Telegram post stated that the capture of the neighbouring Donetsk city indicates that Ukraine's military could well reclaim lost other lost territories in his region. “The liberation of this city in the Donetsk region is one of the key factors for the further de-occupation of the Luhansk region,” Gaidai wrote on Telegram on Sunday. On Sep 11, Ukraine's military liberated another village located just 8 kilometres from the Russian border, Lukyantsy, that Moscow's troops had captured on the very first day of the invasion in February.