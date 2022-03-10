Ukraine's Central Bank on Wednesday urged the top banks of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Vietnam and Kazakhstan to suspend transactions linked to Russia's MIR payment cards, which is an electronic fund transfer system established by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). In retaliation to Moscow's aggressive actions against Kyiv, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) also called upon apex banks of the aforementioned counties to stop allowing payment through MIR in ATM and POS networks. In addition, the NBU also asked to impose a ban on the use of MIR payment cards in e-commerce as well as P2P transfers.

To note, the MIR payment method was adopted under Russian law in May 2017. It was launched in 2015 by the Russian national payment company National Payment Card System (NSPK). MIR payment cards were a product of the Russian payment revolution that evolved rapidly during 204-2018 when citizens embraced new technologies and increased enthusiasm towards card-based payments, as per Global Data. As per MIR's website, the payment method is currently available in Turkey, Vietnam, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, and Armenia.

"The NBU is seeking to mobilise all possible sanctions against the Russian financial sector. The financing of armed aggression against Ukraine must cease," NBU governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said.

"This is precisely why we are counting strongly on our international partners to support our initiatives in this regard,"

Sanctions on Russia impact digital payments platform

Sweeping economic sanctions on Russia in the wake of Moscow's all-out attack on Ukraine has also largely impacted the growing digital payments market in Russia. Platforms like Google Pay and Apple Pay declined to register Russian cardholders using cards from sanctions-hit banks. In addition, the exclusion of some Russian banks from the SWIFT global banking services also reduced e-commerce and POS transactions.

In such a situation, Moscow is strategically promoting the adoption of MIR via government mandates, Global Data analyst Nikhil Reddy explained. He also said that while sanctions are set to significantly impact Russian payments, it will benefit card schemes as banks are likely to shift towards MIR payment cards, resulting in a further rise in market share.

Global payment firms halt operations in Russia

In recent weeks, Japanese card company JCB halted its Russian operations. US-based payments company Discover also put its plans on hold to develop an office in Moscow. US payment giants Mastercard, Visa, and American Express have also suspended their operations in Russia recently in the wake of the Russian attack against Ukraine that began on February 24.