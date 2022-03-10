Russian forces that seized the control of Ukraine’s nonoperational Chernobyl nuclear power plant have ‘disconnected’ its power grid from the world, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo said Wednesday. The company frantically cautioned about the looming safety jeopardy stemming from the nuclear plant’s hijack. The power shut off implies a dangerous situation as it has halted the cooling of nuclear material stored at the plant. The facility located in the Chernobyl exclusion zone has been cut off from the electricity supply.

Russia’s invading troops attacked the defunct nuclear facility on the very first day of launching the fierce military attack on Ukraine on February 24. They held an estimated 210 staff hostage.

“Because of military actions of Russian occupiers, the nuclear power plant in Chornobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid. The nuclear station has no power supply,” Ukrenergo said in a statement on its official Telegram page.

IAEA and #Ukraine nuclear regulator agree that loss of power at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant would not have a critical impact on essential safety functions at the site. https://t.co/iaCd3hBaZG pic.twitter.com/QYuzLmspVW — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

IAEA has lost data transmission from its safeguards systems installed to monitor nuclear material at Russian-occupied #Chornobyl and #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plants. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

20,000 nuclear fuel units will 'not cool', risk of heavy discharge of nuclear material

The state-owned firm used the Ukrainian spelling for the plant and described the sensitive situation. It further informed that electricity is extremely crucial for the cooling, ventilation, and fire-extinguishing systems at the nuclear plant, all of which at this time has stopped. In a separate statement on its Facebook page, Ukrenergo went on to add that the nuclear facility’s emergency diesel generators are on but that the fuel is expected to last for only 48 hours at maximum. This means, that in just two to three days, roughly 20,000 nuclear fuel units situated in the plant's cooling tanks will no longer receive cooling.

All personnel there will receive a dangerous dose of radiation.



The fire extinguishing system also does not work, and this is a huge risk of fire caused by shelling.



The fight still goes on making it impossible to carry out repairs and restore power.#StopRussia #Chornobyl — SSSCIP Ukraine (@dsszzi) March 9, 2022

The repercussions for electricity cut off at Chernobyl nuclear plant would be a heavy discharge of nuclear material into the surrounding, and apparently, a “dangerous dose” of radioactive material emanating posing a threat to the safety of the globe and the environment. To make matter worse, the energy experts have warned that the spent fuel rods installed in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are approximately 22 years old. This implies that they need higher and more consistent cooling 24 hours.

"The spent fuel rods are at minimum 22 years old. They have very little heat to dissipate," Mark Nelson, the managing director of the Radiant Energy Fund and an advisor to the companies and nonprofits about nuclear energy, warned the world on Twitter. "Their heat is low enough that experts I've talked to expect weeks or even months to heat the water enough to dry out the pool. Even then, natural air circulation should be sufficient,” he continued.

Reserve diesel generators at the nuclear plant have only 48-hour capacity: Ukraine's FM

In a more blatant tone, the Ukrainian State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) lambasted the Russian forces for messing with the nuclear facility, adding that such a power outage and a subsequent is solely "caused by the occupiers.” Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba meanwhile took to his Twitter urging ceasefire for the maintenance of the nuclear plant. The reserve diesel generators have only a 48-hour capacity, he warned, further asking Russia to immediately restore the electricity. He asked the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units.

Reserve diesel generators have a 48-hour capacity to power the Chornobyl NPP. After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent. Putin’s barbaric war puts entire Europe in danger. He must stop it immediately! 2/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022

Vienna-based UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed an alarm about Chernobyl’s electricity cut-off, cautioning that the systems were set up by the nuclear watchdog to monitor the nuclear material at Chernobyl's radioactive waste facilities have stopped transmitting data and were hijacked. This threatens safety, as the global nuclear watchdog has no clue about the location of the plant's nuclear material. It stated that the staff that is held hostage by Russia has the crucial responsibility of decommissioning the site and ensuring the safe disposal of the radioactive material of the nuclear plant's defunct reactors.

#Ukraine has informed IAEA of power loss at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, @rafaelmgrossi says development violates key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply; in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

IAEA says heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply. IAEA update from March 3: https://t.co/x5IlduZQOn — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

"Remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl NPP had been lost," and that while workers have "access to food and water and medicine to a limited extent", the "situation for the staff was worsening,” IAEA said in a statement. "I'm deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the potential risks this entails for nuclear safety," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in the statement. "I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there.”

Image: AP