Ukraine's Civil Death Toll 'thousands Higher' Than Official Figure, Says UN Amid War

As the Russia Ukraine war has entered day 76, the chief of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner has said that the civilian death toll in Ukraine is expected to be "thousands higher" than the official toll of 3,381 civilian casualties, with deaths in Mariupol port city alone likely to contribute a significant number to the toll, The Guardian reported.

During a press conference in Geneva, when Bogner was questioned about the death toll and injuries, she said, “We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you”. She went on to add, “The big black hole is really Mariupol, where it has been difficult for us to fully access and to get fully corroborated information,” The Guardian reported.

The warning came as dozens more remains were found in the wreckage of a burned-out and collapsed five-story building in Izium, Kharkiv area, and the UN migration agency reported that the fighting has uprooted 8 million people within Ukraine.

Further, speaking about the civilian death toll in Ukraine, the head of Kharkiv's regional government, Oleh Synehubov said in a message on social media , “This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!”

Russian lost over 26,300 personnel: Ukraine Armed Forces

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed that the Russian military has already lost over 26,300 personnel as of May 11, since the full-scale attack on Ukraine commenced on February 24. According to an Anadolu Agency report, the Ukrainian military announced on Tuesday that the Putin government has continued to suffer enormous human and material losses in war-torn Ukraine.

Besides Russian troops, Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed to have damaged and destroyed over 1,187 tanks, 2,855 armoured vehicles, nearly 528 artillery systems, 199 airplanes, and 185 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as well as 160 helicopters.

(Image: AP)