Ukraine’s Commander-in-chief Hints Counter-offensive Coming Soon, In Cinematic Video

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, dubbed as the "Iron General" has indicated that the long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Russian forces will begin soon. In the cinematic footage titled 'Time to take back what's ours,' Gen Zaluzhnyi indicated that Ukraine's forces are readying to "destroy the enemies."

'Bless our determined offensive!'

Ukrainian troops are seen training hard, marching, and brandishing their brand-new equipment and weapon supplied by the West including the German MBTs, American missile systems, and RPGs. They are seen mobilising military hardware to the front lines as they launch attacks against Russian targets. Ukraine's military was also reported to have struck the invading forces' defensive positions in the Russian-occupied city of the southern port city of Berdiansk. Russia, in turn, said in a war update that its forces destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones flying over Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, as well as intercepted the long-range cruise missiles. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also indicated that a potential counteroffensive to reclaim captured territories will begin soon but he declined to give a specific date.

In the visuals released by Ukraine, the narrator says: "Ukraine, the motherland. Lord, our heavenly Father bless us. I'm going to destroy the enemies." The voice continues, "Let my hand be strong to destroy the enemies, may my eye be clear to destroy the enemies, our decisive offensive" will lead to "our sacred vengeance." The wordings are inspired by a prayer by the Ukrainian writer Osyp Mashchak from the 1830s.

"The main theme of the modern prayer is 'Bless our determined offensive!'" wrote Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, published a video titled "Time to take back what is ours" - a prayer for liberation of Ukraine.



The footage hinting at Ukaine's counteroffensive comes just weeks after Russia's paramilitary group Wagner hurled speculations that Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Zaluzhnyi, was perhaps injured badly in a Russian strike owing to weeks of "disappearance." Both Ukraine and Russia have been indulged in the disinformation campaign since the onset of the war. And while the Ukrainian side made no explicit mention of upcoming military operations, claims have been previously made that, perhaps, Ukraine's counteroffensive has already begun in the eastern Donbass region. Russia's PMC Wagner has declared that its fighters have captured the besieged city of Bakhmut where Ukraine had been planning to launch a counteroffensive for weeks.

Bakhmut. Credit: Telegram/PMC Wagner

Head of the shadowy mercenaries group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had announced that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had already begun and that the war will assume a more active phase in the coming weeks. Right now there is "the highest activity" of the Ukrainian Air Force against the defensive positions of Wagner mercenaries in the besieged fortress city of Bakhmut, or Artemovsk, Prigozhin revealed, according to the statement published by his press service on Telegram. Wagner mercenaries group chief also announced that a top Ukrainian commander was killed in a strike by his forces in Bakhmut. In the audio released on Prigozhin's company Concord on Russian social media VK, Prigozhin said that the Wagner fighter destroyed a Ukrainian armoured vehicle in an artillery strike, "presumably" killing Major General Ihor Tantsyura, commander of Kyiv's Territorial Defense Forces.