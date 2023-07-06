Ukraine's Counteroffensive Has Only Resulted In Loss Of NATO Weaponry: Russian Official

Despite the loss of manpower and numerous combat vehicles provided by NATO countries to Ukraine, the initial phase of Kyiv's counteroffensive has not produced significant outcomes, acting head of the Russia-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"The notorious, ‘very serious,’ counteroffensive, at least its first stage, has yielded practically no result, but for a lot of destroyed NATO vehicles and enormous losses in manpower," he said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television channel. Pushilin did not, however, rule out that Ukrainian troops may take more provocative actions ahead of the two-day NATO summit on July 11-12.

"I am sure that any provocative actions can be expected from Ukraine. We see that the (NATO) summit’s price is very high for Ukraine because some important decisions may be made. They (Ukraine) need to demonstrate something before the summit, so, we think that they will resort to false flag attacks. They don’t care for people, that is why, regrettably, this cannot be ruled out," Pushilin stressed.

Are NATO's arms superior to Russian equipment?

According to a The Financial Times report, Western weapons supplied by the US and its NATO allies as well as partner countries to Kiev have been demonstrating exceptional performance on the battlefield. The op-ed provides a comparison, likening NATO-grade weaponry to a Mercedes-Benz, while describing Russia's arms as outdated, reminiscent of Soviet-era vehicles.

Russian military expert Viktor Litovkin, while speaking to Sputnik asserted that the article authors included a debunked assertion stating that Ukraine's MIM-104 Patriot, a US-made surface-to-air missile system, successfully intercepted the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, with the newspaper claiming over a dozen such interceptions have occurred.

"In reality, we see that the Patriot is destroyed," Litovkin told Sputnik. "The vaunted air defence system is destroyed with a single blow of the Kinzhal. Five batteries were destroyed at once, the radar station was destroyed. (Many) Leopard tanks were destroyed by our gunners, our pilots, and helicopter pilots. The Americans are afraid to send their Abrams because they understand that they too will be destroyed by Russian artillery, Russian helicopters, and Russian troops. M777 howitzers are generally 'crap'. They can't handle the intensity of the gunfire. Well, and so on and so forth. One can enumerate many types of military equipment that have shown themselves, to put it mildly, not in the best way on the territory of Ukraine," he said.