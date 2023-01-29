Ukraine's Crews Reach UK To Begin Challenger 2 Training As Fear Of Spring Offensive Looms

On Sunday, a crew from Ukraine arrived in the United Kingdom for training on battle tanks. The UK was among the first countries to provide Ukraine with this type of combat vehicle, which had been requested for quite some time. “Ukrainian tank crews have arrived in the UK to begin training for their continued fight against Russia. The UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine alongside global partner nations - demonstrating the strength of support for Ukraine, internationally,” the UK defence ministry tweeted.

During a recent phone call, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that, as part of a military aid package, the UK would send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. This is in response to Ukraine's request for tanks from the West to strengthen its defense against Russia. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would be providing 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, despite previous concerns that they would be difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

Impact of US decision

Following the US decision to send tanks to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had previously expressed concern about a potential backlash from Russia, agreed to provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany's stocks. He also encouraged other European countries who have tanks to send their own as well. Poland, which had previously requested permission from Germany to provide Leopard tanks from its own stocks, is now able to move forward with its plans.

Is Ukraine preparing for the impending Russian spring offensive?

The fear in Kyiv is that Russia will launch an offensive once spring begins. Ukraine wants to use the time from now to spring, to prepare itself. One part of this preparation is getting the necessary equipment. That goal has been attained to a significant degree. Second part of this preparation is ensuring Ukrainian troops, who in general are more familiar with Soviet weapons, are trained to use western weapons, so that they can make the most of those weapons.