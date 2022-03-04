As the war between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation has called for the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The foundation's executive director Vladislav Berkovsky called for this while speaking with a Swedish public broadcaster, Ukrinform reported. The UNESCO is a United Nations (UN) designated agency whose aim is to promote world peace and security through international collaboration in education, the arts, sciences, and culture.

Berkovsky claimed that Russian occupants continue to viciously demolish Ukraine's cultural heritage. He also accused them of plundering Ukrainian museums and destroying the country's theatres. "We urge the international cultural community to expel Russia from UNESCO. Russia is destroying tangible and intangible cultural heritage rather than safeguarding or restoring them. There can be no common values ​​or cooperation with the aggressor," he added, as per Ukrinform.

UNESCO urges Russia to end war with Ukraine

The Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, along with the country's cultural community, continues to urge international organisations to end all engagement with Russia. Meanwhile, UNESCO has called on Russia to stop using military force against Ukraine and end the war as soon as possible. The UN agency said in a statement on Thursday, March 3, that it has been working relentlessly to ensure the protection of ancient sites in Ukraine, and that it has sought the help of its volunteers to assess damage across the nation.

"Following the UNGA Resolution on 'Aggression against Ukraine', and in light of the devastating escalation of violence, UNESCO is deeply concerned by developments and is working to assess damage across its spheres of competence," it tweeted.

Following the #UNGA Resolution on 'Aggression against #Ukraine', and in light of the devastating escalation of violence, UNESCO is deeply concerned by developments and is working to assess damage across its spheres of competence.



It is significant to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, one of the world's largest nuclear power plants located in southeastern Ukraine, was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian forces.