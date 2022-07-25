Ukraine's Currency Hryvnya To Be Withdrawn From Circulation In Kherson: Report

As the relentless Russian-Ukraine war has reached its 152nd day, the deputy head of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration, Kirill Stremousov revealed that the Kherson Region will stop accepting and circulating the Ukrainian Hryvnya. According to Nexta, Stremousov stated that the sole currency in the area will continue to be the ruble.

Stremousov's remarks came at a time when Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were fighting fiercely on Saturday. According to the information from the United Kingdom's defence intelligence, Russian soldiers were using artillery to attempt to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson.

Earlier in the month of April, Russian state media claimed that Ukraine’s Kherson region, which was captured by Russian forces, would make all its payments in ruble from May 1. The transition phase might last up to four months, Kirill Stremousov told the RIA-Novosti news agency. As per media reports, both the Russian ruble and the Ukrainian hryvnia would be accepted throughout the changeover.

Apart from this, Russian radio and television broadcasts were also started in Kherson when the area was taken over. Russian rubles started to be "more widely" used by the inhabitants of the communities, reported RIA. Russia claimed it took complete control of Kherson on April 26.

It is important to note that Kherson, which is located in Ukraine, is strategically important to Russia since it served as a component of the land route between the Crimean Peninsula and the eastern regions that the pro-Russian separatists held. Local Ukrainian officials claim that Russia has replaced the regional headquarters and established its own mayor in the city of Kherson.

Ukraine asserts it will reclaim Kherson by September

Meanwhile, Ukraine has stated that its soldiers will reclaim Kherson by September, which was taken by Russian forces at the beginning of the invasion. In an interview with Ukrainian television, Serhiy Khlan, an aide to the regional leader of Kherson, stated, "We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated by September, and all the occupiers’ plans will fail." Regaining Kherson would be a crucial victory for Ukraine because it was the first region to submit to Moscow after it began the "military operation."

Khlan added, “We can say that a turning point has occurred on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are prevailing in their most recent military operations", ANI reported.

Furthermore, the beleaguered president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that his soldiers had been pushing "step by step" into Kherson. Some reports claim that Ukrainian soldiers are performing well enough to keep the front line in the neighbouring communities.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)