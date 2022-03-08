As the war between Russia and Ukraine reached its thirteenth day on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops are "demoralised" and now resorting to "loot" in the country. The ministry also accused Russian forces of violating the International Humanitarian Law on war. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the opponent continues the offensive operation, but the pace of promotion of his troops has slowed significantly.

"The occupants are demoralised and increasingly tend to looting and violations of International Humanitarian Law on War. The Defense Forces Group continues to conduct tactical operations within the South, Eastern and Northern operating zones across specific boundaries," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry wrote in a Twitter post. It also hailed the country's defence forces and stated that they are valiantly protected the capital city of Kyiv from the enemy. "The troops continue to defend Kyiv on the city's external defence border and in extra defined directions. In the Southern Operation Zone, a defence operation has also been carried out along the state border," it added.

Stabilisation operations underway in several regions: Ukraine

The ministry further claimed that stabilisation operations are underway in several regions in the country, and territorial defence activities are being carried out in specific operating areas. The Ukrainian Air Force will successfully repel missile strikes and anti-air strike weapons, as well as anti-air covers of Ukraine's important objects and military groups, it added. The Ukrainian Defence ministry also blamed Russian troops for using "psychological combat units" to influence the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Mykolaiv. It claimed that at least 10 tactical groups of psychological combatants have been formed by the Russian army to conduct propaganda works with the locals.

On Monday, March 7, Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov had slammed Russian troops for "not keeping their words" and accused them of continuously attacking women and children. "They (Russian troops) don't have sympathy for Children, women or even for wounded people. They continue to target residential areas and also attacked people during the evacuation," he stated. It should be mentioned here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbas region which subsequently turned into a full-fledged war between two countries.

