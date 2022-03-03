On the eighth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the latter's Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov stated that nobody believed that they would last a week in the fight against Russian invaders and that the only ones who believed were Ukrainians. This comes as Ukrainians continue to defend their land and fight the Russian forces on their soil.

Defence Minister Reznikov earlier today shared a post on Facebook stating that nobody, neither Russia, not the West expected Ukraine to last for a week but the ones who believed are the Ukrainians. He further stated that until February 24, two-thirds of Ukrainians believed that they would fight back if Russia was to invade the country on a massive scale. He continued by stating that today almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that.

'Heroism of defenders'

He claimed that all of this has happened because of the heroism of their defenders and the dedication of everyone. He also acknowledged the doctors, paramedics, community service workers, railway workers, journalists for their work during the war. He also said that thousands of invaders have already been destroyed by the Ukrainian army. The Defence Minister also talked about the military-civil administration heads and mayors who are leading the charge.

He claimed that the Russians are shooting hospitals, killing women and children and that they are no longer an army, they are terrorists. Reznikov further said that there are still numerous obstacles to overcome and that now, more than ever, they need to be optimistic. He concluded by saying that they will surely win.

General Staff of the Armed Forces shared an inspiring video

In the meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared a video on Facebook featuring a montage of Russian attacks in various cities and Ukrainians fighting for their sovereignty with an inspiring song in the background to motivate the citizens of Ukraine. The 4-minute video shows the dedication of Ukrainians. The video is titled, "Ukraine will win!!" General Staff of the Armed Forces shared the video with the caption, "Ukrainian people, this is to you from the Military Music Administration of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fight - and you will win! Glory to Ukraine!"