Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called the Kremlin the "collective Hitler of 21st century", UKUniform reported. He stressed that it is not a "metaphor" or an "exaggeration" and called on the international community to take strong decisions. Reznikov made the remarks at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting.

Reznikov said that the Russian troops have so far killed more than 103 Ukrainian children. Addressing NATO Defence Ministers, the Ukrainian Defence Minister alleged Russian troops of committing a "real act of genocide" and insisted that nearly 20,000 civilians have been killed so far, as per the UKUniform report. He stressed that the number of deaths is witnessing a rise each minute.

Reznikov underlined that three million people of Ukraine have taken refuge in neighbouring countries. Highlighting Ukraine's efforts in fighting Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine's armed forces are "combat ready" and thousands of Ukrainians have taken up arms to defend Ukraine.

Russia started war against 'humanism & international law': Oleksii Reznikov

In his speech at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting, the Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov has emphasised that Moscow has started the war against "humanism, international law, peace and freedom." He added that Ukrainians were "fighting against animals" that were operating machines, as per the UKUniform report.

Addressing the NATO Defence Ministers, Reznikov claimed that more than 13,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. Furthermore, he revealed that Ukraine has destroyed more than 400 tanks and 1,,200 armoured vehicles. Moreover, Ukrainian armed forces have shot down 80 plans and around 100 helicopters.

Ukraine claims Russian troops targeting information space

As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for Day 22, the Ukraine Defence Ministry has claimed that Moscow's troops continue to destroy TV and radio signals. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the Russian soldiers continue to target information space which includes carrying out cyberattacks. Furthermore, it added that the Russian troops continue to target infrastructure and regions of the country by rocket bomb strikes; however, they have been unsuccessful in carrying out the ground operation.

(Image: AP)