Ukraine's Defence Minister Claims Russia Is Planning Air Strikes At Ukraine-Belarus Border

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has claimed that the Russian army might attack a number of settlements in the Republic of Belarus, close to the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Reznikov shared a post on Facebook stating that they have information and that they are confirmed that in the moment of command the Russian aircraft are poised to strike a number of communities near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Belarusian territory.

He further stated that the Russians are going to attack Kopan, Stolinsky district, in the Brest region. Russia plans to launch an attack from Ukraine's airspace in order to conceal the crime and it is intended to drive Belarus' current administration into a war with Ukraine. Ukrainian Defence Minister stated that the Ukrainian army has not planned, is not planning, or will not plan any aggressive measures against Belarus. He then told the Belarusian people to not allow their country to be dragged into this war and urged them not to let the Kremlin destroy the future of Belarus.

In the meanwhile, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian area was bombed by SU assault jets flying into Ukraine from Belarus. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, on the other hand, has instructed his defence minister on Thursday that the Belarus army must defend Russian forces from the rear, according to Belarus' state news agency BelTa.

12 thousand Russian troops killed so far

The Defence Minister further claimed that the Ukrainian army has killed almost 12 thousand Russian troops so far. He said that for the past two weeks, they have been fighting the Russian invasion and nobody expected them to last this long. He claims that the enemy's strategy has been thwarted and that the entire world is aware of the changes. He further stated that he is grateful to the brave men and women who are protecting the country and that they are an unstoppable force. However, he also said that by the 10th of March, the number of Ukrainian citizens killed by Russians had surpassed the number of the military troops killed in battle. He then said that he want this message to be heard not just in Ukraine, but around the world.