Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who had once helped to overturn a disputed presidential election victory by a Kremlin-friendly candidate, is now leading Ukraine from the front in a battle against Russian troops. According to a report by The National News, Reznikov, a Ukrainian lawyer and politician who has been serving as Minister of Defence of Ukraine for the last five months, has been playing a dual role for his country. On one hand, the minister is holding back-to-back meetings with World leaders, on the other hand, he has been battling against Russia from the war zone.

Kyiv. One of the most beautiful cities in EU today looks like a frame of apocalypse movie.Sumy,Kharkiv,Mariupol-its terrible.This’s what the 🇷🇺world carries with it:deaths of ppl,destruction not only cities but democracy,rights,freedoms.They arent Slavs.They’re orcs.But we’ll win pic.twitter.com/dSMwV6taFJ — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 14, 2022

As per the report, since his appointment, the defence minister is playing a significant role along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Reznikov was seen several times advocating the world leaders to isolate Russia for its action against Ukraine. Also, his role has been widely appreciated for lobbying European politicians to provide Ukraine with advanced missiles, weapons, and other monetary help. He was also a key player in highlighting the grave situation of Ukraine on different international platforms. "It is the time of trials for our generations. And we are passing them with dignity," The National News quoted Reznikov as saying during a rally this week.

Oleksii Reznikov was a part of Airborne Parachute Troops during the Soviet era

It is worth mentioning that the incumbent Ukrainian Defence Minister was born in Lviv in western Ukraine and spent nearly two years in the Airborne Parachute Troops in the early 1980s when Russia was a part of the Soviet Union. However, he did not find the military job as per his passion and left it to pursue his dream in another field. Subsequently, he finished a law degree in Lviv that would later throw him into the heart of a political crisis in post-Soviet Ukraine. As per The National News, after moving into politics, he was appointed as a senior official in the Kyiv city government. Also, he represented Ukraine on a delegation of regional authorities to the Council of Europe.

He got the breakthrough in politics after Zelenskyy came to power in 2019. Zelenskyy appointed him as a negotiator in Ukraine’s sensitive talks with Russia. He was also a part of the Normandy group. However, Zelenskyy found Reznikov more capable of handling troops and shifted him to Defence Ministry. Since then, he has been handling the Ukrainian troops from the battleground by boosting their morale at the time when Russia attacked the country with full military power and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced to fight the war until they demilitarise the country.

Image: Twitter/@oleksiireznikov