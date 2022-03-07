On the twelfth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov slammed Russian troops for "not keeping their words" and accused them of continuously attacking women and children. "They (Russian troops) don't have sympathy for Children, women or even for wounded people. They continue to target residential areas and also attacked people during the evacuation," Reznikov wrote in a Facebook post. The Ukrainian Defence Minister also claimed that the intensity of war has "temporarily decreased" as the enemy suffered enormous losses.

However, he also cautioned the people of his country against losing vigilance stating Russian forces might be preparing to launch a new wave of attacks. He further stated that the government is making all its efforts to continuously bolster the defence forces and provide them with every kind of support.

Reznikov claimed that around 14 lakh Ukrainians have returned from different European countries in order to help the country fight the enemy. He also hailed the country's defence forces for fighting valiantly against the Russian military for the last 12 days.

Ukraine's Defence Minister hails country's troops

Hailing the country's armed forces, Defence Minister Reznikov stated that actions of Ukrainian artillery in the Mykolaiv, as well as counterattacks in the Kharkiv and Luhansk region, will go down in the history books. He also vowed to take back captured cities of Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Berdyansk and Genichesk from the clutches of Russian forces. He also hailed the country's citizens for demonstrating a different level of motivation and resistance against Russian aggression. "Our forces have been exhibiting outstanding skill in all directions by giving tough resistance to Russian forces," Reznikov added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is significant to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, on Friday, Russian troops attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, one of the world's largest nuclear power plants located in southeastern Ukraine, was set ablaze after coming under attack by the Russian forces.