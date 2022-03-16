Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's Defence Ministry Says 'uninvited Guests Will Not Sleep Peacefully' Amid War

As the Ukrainian forces are fighting the Russians, Ukraine's defence forces said, "Uninvited guests will not sleep peacefully on Ukrainian land."

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Ukraine Army

Image: AP


As the Ukrainian forces are fighting the Russians for their sovereignty, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has stated that uninvited guests will not be able to sleep peacefully on Ukrainian territory, as Ukraine's artillerymen would cheerfully greet them everywhere in the country. The Defence Ministry also shared a video featuring missiles being launched in the night. The video is presumably from Ostroh, which is in the western part of the country.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that it managed to deliver a devastating blow to the Russian troops in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared a post on Facebook stating that the Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed three planes in the last 24 hours, including two Su-34s. In addition, two cruise missiles, one helicopter, and three tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also shot down. On military convoys and groups of invading troops, nine air attacks were carried out.

READ | Russia Ukraine War: US President Biden announces additional $800mn military aid to Ukraine

Invading Russian forces have continued to attack Ukrainian cities' infrastructure and densely populated regions with missile and bomb attacks. Russia is concentrating their efforts on consolidating and maintaining already occupied boundaries and defence zones. Earlier today it was announced that Russian Major General Oleg Mityaev was killed in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Russian FM sees 'some hope for compromise' in talks with Kyiv

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also stated that around 13,800 Russian troops have lost their lives as of now since the conflict began on February 24. It also stated that they have destroyed 430 Russian battle tanks, 1,375 armoured combat vehicles, 190 artillery systems, 70 MLR systems, 43 air defence units, 84 warplanes, 108 helicopters, 819 vehicles, three vessels, 60 fuel tank trucks, 11 operational and tactical level UAVs, and ten special equipment.

READ | Russia intensifying attack in Kyiv as troops less than 10kms away from city centre: Report

UK says Russian troops are having trouble overcoming obstacles posed by Ukraine

Meanwhile, UK Defence Intelligence suggests that Russian armed troops are having trouble overcoming the obstacles posed by Ukrainian forces. It stated that  Russia has failed to take control of the air and Russia's capacity to use air manoeuvres has been limited as a result of their failure to win control of the air.

Image: AP

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: South Korea to supply non-lethal military & medical aid to Ukraine
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops seize hospital in Mariupol, hold 500 as hostages

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine Army, Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian troops
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND