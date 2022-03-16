As the Ukrainian forces are fighting the Russians for their sovereignty, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has stated that uninvited guests will not be able to sleep peacefully on Ukrainian territory, as Ukraine's artillerymen would cheerfully greet them everywhere in the country. The Defence Ministry also shared a video featuring missiles being launched in the night. The video is presumably from Ostroh, which is in the western part of the country.

Непрохані гості не будуть спокійно спати на українській землі - скрізь «гаряче» вітають їх наші артилеристи.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that it managed to deliver a devastating blow to the Russian troops in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared a post on Facebook stating that the Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed three planes in the last 24 hours, including two Su-34s. In addition, two cruise missiles, one helicopter, and three tactical unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also shot down. On military convoys and groups of invading troops, nine air attacks were carried out.

Invading Russian forces have continued to attack Ukrainian cities' infrastructure and densely populated regions with missile and bomb attacks. Russia is concentrating their efforts on consolidating and maintaining already occupied boundaries and defence zones. Earlier today it was announced that Russian Major General Oleg Mityaev was killed in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also stated that around 13,800 Russian troops have lost their lives as of now since the conflict began on February 24. It also stated that they have destroyed 430 Russian battle tanks, 1,375 armoured combat vehicles, 190 artillery systems, 70 MLR systems, 43 air defence units, 84 warplanes, 108 helicopters, 819 vehicles, three vessels, 60 fuel tank trucks, 11 operational and tactical level UAVs, and ten special equipment.

UK says Russian troops are having trouble overcoming obstacles posed by Ukraine

Meanwhile, UK Defence Intelligence suggests that Russian armed troops are having trouble overcoming the obstacles posed by Ukrainian forces. It stated that Russia has failed to take control of the air and Russia's capacity to use air manoeuvres has been limited as a result of their failure to win control of the air.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 March 2022



