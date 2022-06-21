Ukraine's Defence Restricts Russia From Establishing Control Over Black Sea Near Odesa: UK

The UK Ministry of Defence claimed in its latest statement on June 21 that Ukrainian coastal defence had neutralised Russia's potential to establish control over the northern region of the Black Sea. According to British intelligence, Ukrainian forces claimed their first effective use of western-donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles to target Russian marine forces.

According to the most recent UK Ministry of Defence report, the target of the 17 June strike was most certainly the Russian military tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was carrying munitions and people to Snake Island in the northwestern Black Sea. The report further added that the loss of the Russian vessel on a resupply mission "demonstrates the difficulty Russia faces when attempting to support their forces occupying Snake Island."

The UK MoD claimed, "This is the latest in a series of Russian vessels, including the cruiser Moskva, to be damaged or destroyed by Ukraine during the conflict. Ukrainian coastal defence capability has largely neutralised Russia’s ability to establish sea control and project maritime force in the north-western Black Sea. This has undermined the viability of Russia’s original operational design for the invasion, which involved holding the Odesa region at risk from the sea."

Russia-Ukraine War

On June 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian army is planning a new onslaught against Kharkiv. He remarked during a World Refugee Day event regarding the conditions produced by Russian soldiers that the war has displaced approximately 12 million Ukrainians, five million of whom have had to quit the country entirely. Russia withdrew from Kharkiv in mid-May, after weeks of heavy pounding.

Mykolaiv, which has a population of roughly 500,000 people, is routinely bombarded, according to Ukraine's president. Zelenskyy added that Russian troops intend to conquer and fully destroy Sloviansk, which had a population of 100,000 before the conflict, after naming previously destroyed cities such as Mariupol and Severodonetsk.

On June 20, Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces have escalated pressure and taken territory along a front-line river in two vital cities in eastern Ukraine. Toshkivka, a settlement on the largely Ukrainian-held western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river south of Severodonetsk, has been claimed as having been taken by Moscow's separatist proxies.

