Ukraine's Defense Ministry Claims Over 1,000 Russian Casualties As Its Forces Hit Back

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on February 25 that the Russian Federation's invading forces have suffered more than a thousand casualties. The official Twitter handle of Ukraine's Defence Ministry tweeted, "Today the number of losses from the occupying forces of the Russian Federation is more than 1 thousand. Russia has not suffered such a large number of casualties during this period of hostilities in the entire period of its existence in any of the armed conflicts it has started. Believe in the Armed Forces!"

🔊СВ ЗСУ:

Сьогодні кількість втрат з боку окупаційних військ РФ складає більше 1 тис.

Такої кількості втрат в/с за такий час бойових дій Росія не зазнавала за увесь час свого існування ще в жодному збройному конфлікті, який розпочинала.



Вірте у ЗСУ! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/WDkBBo6sng — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed that its armed forces have inflicted 800 casualties on Russian forces. More than 30 Russian tanks, as well as seven Russian planes and six helicopters, were destroyed, according to the ministry. In the aftermath of Russian military operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree ordering general mobilisation.

Russian soldiers fleeing battlefield: Ukraine Defense ministry

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Environmental Protection Agency reported that Russian units are fleeing the battlefield in the direction of the Russian border after sustaining substantial losses. Moreover, Ukrainian military battled Russian occupiers in the Belovodsk area today, according to the statement.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, "The Environmental Protection Agency informs: Today, at noon in the Belovodsk area, Ukrainian soldiers gave battle to the Russian occupiers. Our units broke through the positions of the invaders and consolidated their success with a counterattack. Having suffered significant losses, Russian units are fleeing the battlefield in the direction of the Russian border."

ООС інформує:



Сьогодні, опівдні в районі Біловодська українські воїни дали бій російським окупантам. Наші підрозділи прорвали позиції загарбників та закріпили успіх контрнаступом.



Зазнавши значних втрат, російські підрозділи рятуються втечею з поля бою у напрямку кордону РФ. pic.twitter.com/LKFZb5Am9k — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

Russia Ukraine war

As Russian soldiers accelerated their approach, missiles bombarded the Ukrainian capital on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying the penalties declared thus far were insufficient. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 people, including 10 military officers, have been killed and 316 people injured so far.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said Washington will intervene if Putin moves into NATO countries, stressing that if his Russian counterpart is not stopped now, he will be emboldened. The countries on NATO’s eastern flank, especially the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all have received the first batches of US military troops and equipment. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine's breakaway regions, as independent entities on Monday. Later, Putin ordered special military operations in the Donbas region "to safeguard" the people.

Image: AP