Ukraine's Demands Of No-fly Zone Might 'escalate Conflict', Says Polish Envoy To Kyiv

As Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky strengthened calls for NATO to impose the ‘no fly’ zone over his country’s airspace, Polish ambassador to Kyiv, Bartosz Cichocki, on Wednesday, said that such a move might conclude the conflict faster, stop atrocities and save human lives. As Russia continued fierce bombardment on the civilian cities, Cichocki told Polish broadcaster TVN24 that Kyiv’s request of a no-fly zone could curb the extension of the conflict "that could be ended much faster precisely thanks to no-fly zone."

His remarks came as US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Poland’s capital, Warsaw, and NATO-allied nations debated the ways to fortify Ukraine while avoiding any direct risk of a wider European war.

Statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland in connection with the statement by the US Secretary of State on providing airplanes to Ukraine https://t.co/tri1j6cgvb — Łukasz Jasina (@RzecznikMSZ) March 8, 2022

The United States stands “firmly and resolutely” with NATO allies, and will provide more aid to Ukraine, said Harris, as Washington rejected the Polish offer to donate its Soviet-era MiG-29 warplanes to be transferred to Ukraine to counter Russia's aerial assaults on Ukraine.

After the Polish government did not receive approval from the Biden administration to send fighter jets to Kyiv, to bolster its airpower, Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a presser that the aeroplanes must be provided to Ukraine jointly by NATO countries.

War. The bleakest of dark moments, bringing human pain and sorrow.



It is also an enforced test of human kindness. A test which Poles are passing exemplarily, offering 🇺🇦 refugees all the help they need.@Ukraine, you can always rely on us.#PolandFirstToHelp #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/KZNHoLDb5m — Poland.pl (@Poland) March 9, 2022

Pentagon intel warns threats of full-blown World War III

The Pentagon, though, rejected the Polish plan to provide Ukraine with MiG fighter jets via US base in Germany citing threats of a full-blown World War III. MiG transfer by US and NATO nations would directly involve the West in war with Russian soldiers, and run a “high risk” of escalating the conflict further, the Biden administration stressed.

Ukraine, meanwhile, appealed for a unified and coordinated response to Russia's war and protecting its airspace by banning Russian aircraft. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Washington has been in discussion of the proposal with Poland and other European allies and partners whether to supply Kyiv with Soviet-era fighters which the Ukrainian pilots were trained to fly. Poland in turn had asked for American F-16s to make up for the losses of the military planes in Ukraine.

Poland agreed to hand over all of its 28 MiG-29 planes to Ukraine through the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, with deadlock over who would fly them to Ukraine. But Pentagon kept aside those demands, according to Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States. The Polish government conveyed that “our American partners rejected this proposal,” he told American broadcasters, adding that such a move was “too escalatory” Warsaw was told.

"This is what we need now to emphasise again -- the unity and cohesion of NATO. So, let’s move on,” he said, regretting the Alliance’s unanimous decision.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though, made a phone call to Ukraine leader Zelensky as she, in a differing tone from Biden administration, urged that the United States must provide warplanes, anti-aircraft missiles, and other weaponry to Kyiv. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby called the idea untenable, citing the stance of the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and communicated it to his Polish counterpart. Kirby stated, that the Pentagon was looking at “alternative options” for supporting Ukraine's defence needs, rejecting the prospects of involving military aircraft.

“Secretary Austin thanked the minister for Poland's willingness to continue to look for ways to assist Ukraine," Kirby said, adding, “He stressed that we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian air force at this time and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody, either.”

Polish officials meanwhile say that they have been heeding the suggestions made by the Biden administration, adding that no final decision was made on that front yet. Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Poland said the Polish government is “ready to deploy — immediately and free of charge — all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the government of the United States of America.”

US scrambled to cite its intelligence community, as a warning that transferring MiG fighters to Ukraine “may be mistaken as escalatory, and could result in significant Russian reaction that might increase the prospects of a military escalation with NATO.”

In a visit on Wednesday to Vienna, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a strong ally of Ukraine, said that should Poland decide to send warplanes to Kyiv, it could not be a decision for Warsaw alone. The act risks “very dramatic scenarios, even worse than those we are dealing with today,” he told reporters lamenting the divide among the NATO members.