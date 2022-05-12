As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 78th day, Ukrainian Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, who took shelter inside the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, believes that all civilians sheltering inside the facility have been evacuated. Further, the deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment, Palamar, told CNN that assessing the situation across the huge plant is difficult due to the constant bombardment. He asserted, “If you are talking about the Azovstal plant itself, then the civilians that we knew about, the civilians that we had with us, the civilians that we were taking care of, they are not with us,” CNN reported.

Palamar also said that they have managed to escape the Azovstal plant. “And as far as the – I cannot tell you for sure, maybe there is someone else further down in the territory because no international organisation at any point came or had access to come and assess the situation," he added.

He also stressed that a ceasefire was required so that an international NGO could visit the steel facility and fully analyse the situation since the existing siege prevented such an evaluation, CNN reported.

Apart from Palamar, the chief of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev announced on May 7, Saturday, that the humanitarian operation to remove civilians from the besieged Azovstal steel plant had concluded. Mizintsev also appreciated Russia's outstanding efforts, stating that roughly 51 people, including 11 children, had been rescued, as per media reports.

More than 300 individuals had rescued saved from Azovstal plant: Zelenskyy

In a nightly address on Saturday, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that over 300 individuals had been evacuated since the beginning of evacuations from the besieged Azovstal steel facility. According to a CNN report, the Ukrainian President has expressed gratitude for the conclusion of the first phase of evacuations. The injured, medics as well as military personnel who remained inside the plant, will be evacuated in "phase two", according to the president.

Furthermore, the United Nations has officially confirmed that the war has killed 7,172 civilians in the war-torn country. According to the UN's human rights organisation, the Russian troops constant attack has killed almost 3,459 people and injured 3,713 others since the crisis began. However, according to the organisation, the actual number of fatalities is projected to be far higher.

(Image: AP)