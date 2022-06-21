Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar stated on June 20 that "the struggle is very difficult" in the eastern Luhansk region, making projections "extremely difficult" given the "dynamic" nature of the battle. She went on to say that information is rapidly shifting and that "the situation changes every half hour." "It is impossible to say what the situation is" unless either Ukrainian or Russian soldiers have complete control of a town or village border, she added.

Regarding the struggle for Severodonetsk, Mailar stated that she would not make any predictions about the result of the battle for the major strategic city in the Luhansk region. Maliar further stated that Russian forces in the region have a manpower and military superiority.

Further the Ukrainian Deputy Defence minister added that Russia has nearly all its forces in position to storm the settlements near Severodonetsk, an embattled city in the east. Ukrainian News Agency quoted Maliar as saying that Russian troops are engaged in a series of fierce battles in the area of Severodonetsk with the goal of reaching the Luhansk border by the end of this week. She further added Ukrainian troops are doing everything in their power to prevent encirclement.

Maliar told reporters on June 20, "The Russian army has thrown virtually all its forces and means in order to storm the settlements around. They seek to break through the defences of our troops and are trying to encircle the grouping of our troops, which is carrying out the defence of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk."

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, according to the United Kingdom's defence ministry, Ukraine's coastal defence forces have substantially neutralised Russia's ability to establish authority in the northwestern Black Sea. Ukraine's soldiers apparently destroyed a Russian navy tug transporting weapons and personnel to Snake Island with Western Harpoon anti-ship missiles last week, the ministry said.

“The destruction of the Russian vessel on a resupply mission demonstrates the difficulty Russia faces when attempting to support their forces occupying Snake Island,” the ministry said.

Ukraine's ability to defend its shoreline has called into question Russia's original operational plan for the invasion, which included putting the Odesa region at risk from the sea, according to the ministry.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 June 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/caMOn7mcGv



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0HsqaxnVVy — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 21, 2022

