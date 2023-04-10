Ukraine’s Deputy FM Lauds PM Modi's 3D Policies; 'Not In A Position To Instruct India'

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said that Ukraine is in “no position to instruct” India about their international affairs and lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “3D policy”. On Monday, the Ukrainian diplomat arrived in New Delhi and kick-started her four-day trip to the country. During her conversation with the Indian media, Dzhaparova stated that she has been to India 4 times personally. The Monday trip will mark her first official visit to the country since the beginning of the raging Russia-Ukraine war. The Ukrainian diplomat started her trip as she arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs office to hold talks with Indian diplomats.

When asked about her take on India importing energy from Russia, Dzhaparova made it clear that Ukraine is in “no position of instructing India,” on how to go about it. “I mean look, we are not in a position to instruct India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think that it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources. When you are dependent on Russia, they will use it as a blackmail instrument,” the Ukrainian diplomat told the Indian journalist on Monday. "I think that India should be pragmatic in diversifying its energy resources, diversifying military contracts, in diversifying political interaction. And we feel that there is an extraordinary time that we live in,” she added.

Ukrainian diplomat lauds PM Modi’s 3D policy

Speaking about the shared values of Justice, the Ukrainian diplomat lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “3D policy”. “Prime Minister Modi with his 3D policy of Democracy, Dialogue and to my knowledge its Diversity. I think that this no-era of war and strategic application is really, really important,” the Ukrainian diplomat asserted during her conversation with the Indian journalists, ANI reported. "So we hope that India and Ukraine will, even though we are distant geographically, we will become closer physically and politically and in many other ways,” she added.

Reiterating Ukraine’s 1,500 years of history, the Ukrainian diplomat described India as a ‘Vishwa guru’. "India as a global player really is the Vishwa guru of the world. This is what we feel in Ukraine, we are actually fighting for the values. This is about justice, because the war that we have, is not about NATO, not about the United States, it's about justice because Russia is questioning the very existence of my country,” the Ukrainian diplomat mentioned. "We also feel that we have this arbitrariness by promoting the values of justice of Peace, as your Prime Minister in Samarkand said, that it's not an era of war. I mean, we do support this purely and fully, but unfortunately, we have aggressive countries who question the existence of other countries and then the question of India’s involvement as a leader in the Global South, as a G-20 presidency. I think that we hope that India would be involved and engaged in global issues and challenges, economic challenges, energy challenges, and nuclear challenges to a greater extent because the Ukrainian issue is a weak port today from Russia," Dzhaparova concluded.

The Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister maintained a similar stance when she expressed her delight to visit India on her Twitter. “Happy to visit India - the land that gave birth to many sages, saints & gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru, the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we’ve got a very clear picture: aggressor against an innocent victim. Supporting Ukraine is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday. She also shared visuals of her meeting with the Indian delegation including, the Indian Secretary (West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sanjay Verma.

Happy to visit 🇮🇳-the land that gave birth to many sages,saints&gurus. Today, #India wants to be the Vishwaguru,the global teacher and arbiter. In our case, we’ve got a very clear picture:aggressor against innocent victim.Supporting🇺🇦 is the only right choice for true Vishwaguru. — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 10, 2023

Pleased to have a meeting with Secretary (West) MFA @SanjayVermalFS 🇺🇦🇮🇳 in New Delhi. Updated on #Ukraine’s efforts to fight #russian unprovoked aggression. Invited 🇮🇳 to join President Zelenskyy's #PeaceFormula & #GrainFromUkraine initiative. Important to have #India on board. pic.twitter.com/v8ere2Mwex — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) April 10, 2023