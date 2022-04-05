Ukraine's Deputy PM Claims Russian Troops Are Targeting Children & Women In Mariupol

As the Russian aggression continued to escalate in Ukraine's southeast region, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk warned that if the Russian President will not be stopped now, "this is only the beginning of those atrocities that we will reveal later on". While speaking to CNN on Tuesday on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, she told that the frustrated Russian soldiers were now targetting civilians, especially women and children. According to her, Russian troops were now raping women in the city of Mariupol. She said more than one lakh people were dying due to the lack of food, water, medicines, and other essentials.

“If we do not stop Putin today, together, this is only the beginning of those atrocities that we will reveal later on. People are dying, they are dying of hunger, thirst, severe wounds, airstrikes, and thousands of them are being killed. It is a genocide, against the Ukrainian civilians. And Putin realises that he cannot stop the Ukrainian army, and that’s why he has another tactic," CNN quoted Vereshchuk as saying on Tuesday.

"He is torturing and raping Ukrainian civilians, women, and this is what's his so-called second army is doing. They are fighting against the civilians, and we seem to just be watching powerless against them," she added.

Ukraine Dy PM says Russian forces kidnap 11 Ukrainian city mayors

Further, she highlighted how the Russian troops apprehended eleven Ukrainian city mayors and speculated some of them were already killed. She revealed none of the kidnapped mayors was able to contact the government offices or their relatives.

"Unfortunately, so far, we have not been able to get in touch or to free any other city mayors, and we don't even know, we think that some of them were killed," according to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister. Earlier today, Vereshchuk said that seven humanitarian corridors will be open on Tuesday, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol and the Russian-controlled Berdyansk. However, it is not yet clear whether Russia has agreed to halt the fighting along the announced corridors.

Highlights of Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.